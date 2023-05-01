By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

AMMAN (Reuters) – A group of Arab foreign ministers held a historic meeting with their Syrian counterpart in Jordan on Monday to discuss how to normalize ties with Syria as part of a political resolution to the long-running conflict. a decade in the country, officials said.

The talks are the first between Syria’s government and a group of Arab countries since the decision to suspend Syria’s membership of the Arab League in 2011 following a crackdown on protests against President Bashar al-Assad.

Jordan has called on Syria to engage with Arab countries together on a step-by-step roadmap to end the conflict, addressing the issues of refugees, detainees, drug smuggling and Iranian-backed militias in Syria – all of which affect its neighbors.

Before ministers from Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Jordan sat down for talks in Amman, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad met bilaterally with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, according to the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They discussed refugees, water issues and border security, including the fight against drug smuggling, the ministry said.