Dubai Press Club, the organizing body of the Arab Media Forum, announced the partners of the 21st session of the forum, which will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on September 26 and 27. The list of distinguished partners of the forum this year includes: Dubai Chambers (main partner), ENOC Group (energy partner), and Emirates NBD (banking partner).

The most important event of its kind on the Arab media map will be held in Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, with the participation of an elite group of politicians, decision-makers and officials in the media sector at the Arab and international levels, in addition to the leaders of major media institutions and the most prominent media figures, journalists, thinkers and writers, in the presence of more than 3,000 business figures. The media and those concerned with it in the region and the world.

Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, confirmed that the cooperation of national institutions in supporting the event confirms the consensus of visions on the importance of the role of the media and its impact in serving Arab societies, promoting sustainable development trends in the UAE and the Arab world, and its contribution to monitoring opportunities. And help to overcome challenges, to reach an image of the future that guarantees stability and happiness for the peoples of the region.

She added: “The media industry in the world is going through radical transformations, which have placed on the shoulders of Arab media institutions a great responsibility regarding the need to quickly find frameworks that ensure that they keep pace with these developments, a large part of which constitutes the image of the media of the future, as this calls for the necessity of strengthening dialogue to reach To the best scenarios that ensure achieving the strategic goal and developing solutions to the challenges that the sector may face as a result of the surrounding transformations.”

The forum’s partners stressed the importance of concerted efforts in order to activate the mission of the Arab Media Forum, as it is considered an ideal platform for building the future of media in the region, through exchanging experiences and visions on how to promote the positive participation of media institutions in supporting development and comprehensive development efforts in the region, and providing quality media services that meet aspirations. Its communities.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers, Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ghurair, said: “Dubai Chambers is keen to continue its role as a permanent and strong partner for the media sector, and to this end it works to share with the media the most important reports related to Dubai Chambers that have a great influence on the global business community, in an effort to contribute to providing visions.” “Aiming to drive the economic growth of the Emirate of Dubai, and confirming that it embraces a supportive and advanced business environment,” he pointed out that Dubai Chambers confirms its commitment to enhancing the competitiveness of the media scene in the region, and supporting the adoption of modern media concepts.

ENOC Group CEO Saif Humaid Al Falasi said: “In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the future growth and prosperity process that Dubai is witnessing at all levels, and within the framework of ENOC’s support.” “For the positive role that the media contributes to conveying the full picture of the effective development movement witnessed by the UAE, and the effective impact of the energy sector in supporting development efforts, we are pleased to cooperate and partner with the Dubai Press Club, which enjoys a prominent position among regional and international media and journalistic bodies and institutions.”

In turn, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Bank Group, Hisham Abdullah Al Qassim, said: “The Arab Media Forum represents an ideal Arab platform for keeping pace with the future aspirations of the media reality in the region, as this prominent regional event brings together annually in Dubai, media leaders and makers to discuss the future of the sector.” Arab countries, and the most important variables with a common impact that the region is witnessing.”

In its successive sessions, the Forum enjoys the sponsorship and support of major local, regional and international media institutions, to shed light on the future of Arab media and ways to develop it. Among these institutions this year, for example: Dubai Media Incorporated, Abu Dhabi Media Company, MBC Channel Group, Al Arabiya and Al Hadath channels, and Sky. News Arabia, Al-Sharq News TV, Al-Mashhad channel and platform, the Egyptian CBC channel network, Al-Ahram Foundation, Akhbar Al-Youm newspaper, the Egyptian Al-Youm Al-Sabea newspaper, the Moroccan Hespress newspaper, Al-Bayan newspaper, Al-Emarat Al-Youm newspaper, and Dubai. Post” (digital media partner), Al-Ittihad newspaper, Al-Khaleej newspaper, Al-Watan newspaper, the Saudi Arab News newspaper, the Arab Broadcasting Network, Al-Oula Radio and Al-Arabiya Channel from China International Television (CGTN), as media partners. For the forum.