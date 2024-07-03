Hassan Al-Warfali (Benghazi)

The Arab League affirmed yesterday its continued efforts to push all Libyan leaders to take measures and steps that allow for moving forward in adopting a constitution for the country and holding presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya to meet the aspirations of the Libyan people and establish stability and security in this important Arab country.

The League said in a statement that this came during a meeting between its Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and the Head of the Government of National Unity in Libya, Abdul Hamid Dabaiba.

She added that the meeting discussed the exchange of views on the latest developments in Libya, explaining that Dabaiba discussed in his speech the developments in Libya and the government’s efforts to restore security and advance the development process in the country.

The League indicated that, in this context, Abu Al-Gheit reviewed the results of the dialogue session hosted by the Arab League for several Libyan parties last March, and also heard Dabaiba’s point of view on this matter.