The foreign ministers of the Arab League countries unanimously decided this Sunday (7) to reinstate the government of Syria to the organization, more than 11 years after the exclusion of the Damascus regime due to the repression of a popular revolt, which resulted in a war. long and violent.

“Delegations of the government of the Syrian Arab Republic will once again participate in the meetings of the Arab League”, says the text approved unanimously by the ministers in a closed-door meeting at the organization’s headquarters in Cairo.

Diplomatically isolated since 2011, Syrian President Bashar al Assad recently emerged from ‘persona non grata’ status and some analysts believe he could even attend the annual summit of Arab League heads of state on May 19 in Saudi Arabia.

This would represent a spectacular return, considering that in 2013 the Syrian opposition even occupied the Damascus seat at an Arab League meeting in Qatar.

In November 2011, 18 of the 22 member countries of the Arab League suspended the Syrian government’s participation in the meetings, which was celebrated by Western countries and Turkey, but criticized by Russia, Iran, Iraq and Lebanon.

The pan-Arab organization also adopted economic sanctions against Syria and cut air links with the country.

Several Arab countries supported the rebels at the start of the war, which in turn became a battleground for several foreign powers – including Russia and Iran, allies of the Assad government – as well as for extremist groups such as the Islamic State.

The conflict caused 500,000 deaths and the displacement of millions of people.

– The role of reconciliation between Arabia and Iran –

The normalization, which had been speculated for several months, was favored by international solidarity after the consequences of the February 6 earthquake, which left more than 50,000 dead between Turkey and Syria.

But at the diplomatic level, the great catalyst was the reconciliation in March between Saudi Arabia, a great Sunni regional power, and Iran, a Shiite power, thanks to the mediation of China.

A few days later, on April 12, the Syrian Foreign Minister made a surprise visit to Saudi Arabia, the first since the beginning of the conflict.

Outside the Arab League, Turkey, another country that has expressed strong support for the anti-Assad opposition since 2011, has also reached out to Damascus, with a meeting between Turkish and Syrian defense ministers in late 2022 at a trilateral meeting in Moscow. .

Damascus is betting on the full normalization of relations with the Arab countries, in particular the rich monarchies of the Gulf, which were once allies of Assad’s opposition. The Syrian government is counting on these nations to finance the costly reconstruction of the country, devastated by more than 10 years of conflict.

With time and critical support from Russia and Iran, the Assad regime managed to regain most of the lost territory, although four million people continue to live in a northwestern region of the country under the control of rebel and jihadist groups.

On the other hand, according to an investigation published by AFP in November, Syria managed to maintain the financial flow thanks to the export of capitagon, a drug that generated an illegal industry of more than 10 billion dollars and turned the country into a narco-state.