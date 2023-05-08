Arab foreign ministers unanimously decided, this Sunday (7), to reinstate the government of Syria to the Arab League, more than 11 years after the exclusion of the Damascus regime due to the repression of a popular revolt, which resulted in a long and bloody war.

The decision was taken in a context of reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran and at a time when Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is in desperate need of resources to rebuild the country.

“The government delegations of the Syrian Arab Republic will once again participate in the meetings of the Arab League”, states the text unanimously approved by the ministers in a closed-door meeting at the organization’s headquarters in Cairo.

Diplomatically isolated since 2011, the Syrian president has recently emerged from the status of ‘persona non grata’ and some analysts believe that he could even attend, on May 19, the annual summit of heads of state of the Arab League.

“Assad is welcome to attend the Jeddah summit,” said the organization’s secretary general, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit.

Damascus said it wants to “dialogue” and “reinforce cooperation” in a region that has condemned the country to ostracism since 2011. The conflict in Syria has caused 500,000 deaths and the displacement of millions of people over the past 12 years.

The Syrian National Coalition, an opposition alliance based in Turkey, considered that the decision means “abandoning” the Syrians, leaving them without “official Arab support”.

– ‘Diplomatic victory’ –

For expert Fabrice Balanche, this is a diplomatic victory for Damascus. If Syria accepts to participate in the meeting, this would represent a spectacular return, considering that, in 2013, the opposition even occupied the Damascus seat at an Arab League meeting in Qatar.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said he had voted in favor of Syria’s reintegration into the body, but that his position “on normalization” with Damascus had not changed.

In November 2011, 18 of the 22 member countries of the Arab League suspended the Syrian government’s participation in the meetings, which was celebrated by Western countries and Turkey, but criticized by Russia, Iran, Iraq and Lebanon. The pan-Arab organization also approved economic sanctions against that country.

Several Arab countries supported the rebels at the start of the war, which in turn became a battleground for several foreign powers – including Russia and Iran, allies of the Assad government – as well as for extremist groups such as the Islamic State.

– The role of reconciliation between Arabia and Iran –

The normalization, which had been speculated for several months, was favored by international solidarity after the consequences of the February 6 earthquake, which left more than 50,000 dead between Turkey and Syria.

But at the diplomatic level, the great catalyst was the reconciliation in March between Saudi Arabia, a great Sunni regional power, and Iran, a Shiite power, thanks to the mediation of China.

A few days later, on April 12, the Syrian Foreign Minister made a surprise visit to Saudi Arabia, the first since the beginning of the conflict.

Outside the Arab League, Turkey, another country that has voiced strong support for the anti-Assad opposition since 2011, has also reached out to Damascus, with a meeting between Turkish and Syrian defense ministers later in 2022 in Moscow.

The UAE, which re-established relations with Damascus in 2018, has led the recent attempt to reinstate Syria into the Arab fold. Syria appreciates “the role that the Emirates have played in reunifying and improving Arab relations,” Assad said in a phone call to his Emirati counterpart, President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Damascus is betting on a full normalization of relations with the Arab countries, in particular the rich monarchies of the Gulf, which were once allies of the opposition. The Syrian government is counting on these nations to finance the costly reconstruction of the country, devastated by more than 10 years of conflict.

With time and critical support from Russia and Iran, the Assad regime managed to regain most of the lost territory, although four million people continue to live in a northwestern region of the country under the control of rebel and jihadist groups.

On the other hand, according to an investigation published by AFP in November, Syria managed to maintain the financial flow thanks to the export of capitagon, a drug that generated an illegal industry of more than 10 billion dollars and turned the country into a narco-state.