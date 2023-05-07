The foreign ministers of the Arab League countries decided this Sunday (7) in Cairo to reintegrate Syria into the organization, more than 11 years after the exclusion of the Damascus regime due to the repression of a popular revolt, which resulted in a long war and violent.

“Delegations of the government of the Syrian Arab Republic will once again participate in the meetings of the Arab League”, says the text approved unanimously by the ministers in a closed-door meeting at the organization’s headquarters in Cairo.

In November 2011, the 22-member organization suspended Damascus as a result of the violent repression of peaceful protests that had begun earlier that year and resulted in a war: the conflict caused 500,000 deaths, the displacement of millions of people and the destruction of country’s infrastructure and industry.

Despite a reduction in fighting, at least for the most part, large areas of the north of the country remain outside government control and a political solution to the 12-year-old conflict has yet to be reached.