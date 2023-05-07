The foreign ministers of the Arab League countries agreed on Sunday to reintegrate Syria into the organization, after 12 years of suspension due to the repression of protests that threatened to topple the government of Syrian President Bashar al Assad.

“The meeting of Arab ministers agreed on the return of Syria to its place in the Arab League,” announced the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, Ahmed al Sahaf, according to the official Iraqi news agency “INA”.

The Egyptian minister, Samef Shukri, opened this Sunday’s emergency session in Cairo, acknowledging that the group has “the historic responsibility to stand beside the Syrian people to help them turn the sad page of their history”.

“The Syrian government has a responsibility to find a political solution,” Shukri said.

The Arab League’s final statement on this decision is still awaited, which should include the conditions established for Syria’s return to the organization.

Some of the expected conditions include the return of refugees to Syria, the disclosure of the fate of missing people and the reactivation of the committee with the UN and the opposition to write a new constitution, a process that has not progressed for years.

Syria’s membership of the organization was suspended after the brutal crackdown with which Assad’s government reacted to the popular uprisings that broke out against him in 2011 and which subsequently led to an armed conflict.

The same reason led many countries in the region to cut or cool their relations with Damascus, but several of them are apparently on the path of rapprochement since the earthquakes that hit Syria in February.

Furthermore, Arab reconciliation with Syria, driven mainly by Saudi Arabia, was even more on the table after Saudi Arabia and Iran – a close ally of Assad – normalized relations in early March.

The main obstacle to the return of Syria was Qatar, one of the main supporters of the Syrian opposition.

Syria’s government has called for the next phase of regional reconciliation to be based on “dialogue” and “mutual respect”.

“The next phase calls for an effective and constructive Arab approach at the bilateral and collective level, cemented on the basis of dialogue, mutual respect and the common interests of Arab nations,” the foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the official Syrian news agency. “SANA”.

Shortly after Arab League foreign ministers approved Syria’s return, the country’s government called for “reinforcement of joint Arab action and cooperation”, according to the agency.

In addition, he praised the ongoing “trends and positive interactions” in the Middle East, referring to a series of recent rapprochements between several countries, including Iran and Saudi Arabia, which decided in March to restore diplomatic relations after eight years.

The Syrian government considered these changes “in the interest of all Arab countries to achieve stability, security and prosperity for their populations”.

Several countries in the region began to take steps towards getting closer to the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, after the earthquakes that hit the country in February.

However, the secretary general of the Arab League, Ahmed Abulgueit, warned this Sunday that the readmission of Syria “is not a decision to establish normal relations between the Arab countries” and Damascus.