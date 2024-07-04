Cairo (Union)

Yesterday, the Council of the League of Arab States renewed its call on the international community to intervene to bring about an immediate halt to Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip, warning of the danger of its continued practices in the Palestinian territories to regional and international peace and security.

This came within a decision issued by the extraordinary session of the Arab League Council at the level of permanent delegates, which tasked the Arab group in New York with studying steps to freeze Israel’s participation in the United Nations General Assembly due to its failure to fulfill its obligations that were a condition for accepting its membership in the United Nations.

In the meeting called for by Palestine, the Council reaffirmed its support for all measures and policies taken by Egypt to defend its national security, which is an essential part of Arab national security, and to confront the consequences of the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the necessity of preventing the liquidation of the Palestinian cause.

The Council warned against the Israeli army’s continued commission of the crime of “genocide” against the Palestinians and its refusal to abide by Security Council resolutions related to the ceasefire.

He called on the international community to “exercise pressure and deterrent punitive measures on Israel to compel it to stop its illegal colonial annexation and settlement plans and practices that destroy the chances of achieving peace and the two-state solution.”

The Council requested the General Secretariat of the Arab League to “coordinate with member states to implement the decision of the Bahrain Summit issued last May to include the list of extremist Israeli organizations and groups on the Arab national terrorism lists.”

The Council condemned the Israeli army’s attacks on southern Lebanon, stressing the need to exert international pressure to stop the Israeli army’s intentions to launch a large-scale war on Lebanon and to compel it to end its occupation of Lebanese territory, withdraw beyond the internationally recognized borders, and stop violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty by land, air, and sea.

The Council of the League of Arab States at the level of permanent delegates requested the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, to follow up on the implementation of this decision and submit a report on this to the next session of the League Council.