The leaders of the Arab League expressed this Wednesday in Algeria their “absolute support” for the Palestinians, as Benjamin Netanyahu’s return to power in Israel is outlined, in alliance with the religious extreme right.

The League has expressed support for the Palestinians despite the fact that several of the 22 countries that comprise it have joined in recent years the few that maintain relations with Israel.

In his speech in Algiers, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas called for greater support from the Arab countries against Israel, which he accused of “systematically destroying the two-state solution and disregarding the signed agreements”.

The “Algiers declaration”, released after the two-day summit, affirms “the centrality of the Palestinian cause” and “absolute support” for the right of Palestinians to have “an independent and sovereign state”, with East Jerusalem as the capital. , in the territories occupied by Israel since 1967.

The declaration reiterates the adherence of Arab countries to the “Arab peace plan” of 2002, which makes any normalization of relations with Israel conditional on a withdrawal by that country from the occupied Arab territories.

The summit also expressed support for the Palestinian Authority’s efforts to become a “full member of the UN” and bring Israel to international justice “for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against the Palestinian people”.

The statement by the Arab leaders also denounces “foreign interference in Arab affairs”, in an apparent allusion to Iran and Turkey.