Cairo (Al Ittihad)

The Arab-Japanese political dialogue stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation and joint coordination at all levels, consolidating and developing bilateral relations in various fields, in addition to discussing regional and international issues, and intensifying coordination towards facing common challenges.

Yesterday, the work of the ministerial meeting of the Arab-Japanese political dialogue in its third session began, which was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo.

The Arab side was chaired by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, head of the current session of the Ministerial Council of the League of Arab States, while the Japanese side was chaired by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Foreign ministers and heads of delegations of member states of the League of Arab States, and Secretary General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit participated in the meeting. The meeting dealt with the overall bilateral relations that bring the two sides together, ways of consolidating and developing them in various fields, frameworks for enhancing Arab-Japanese cooperation and coordination at all levels, and building on the memorandum of cooperation signed between the League of Arab States and the Government of Japan in 2013, in support of the bonds of Arab-Japanese cooperation, and taking them to new horizons. It is broader and includes all cultural, educational, developmental, environmental and energy fields.

During the meeting, regional and international issues were discussed, frameworks for intensifying Arab-Japanese coordination towards facing common challenges, and support for concerted efforts in this context.

The foreign ministers expressed their aspiration to hold the next session of the Arab-Japanese Economic Forum in Japan next year.

The ministers stressed the need to establish a culture of human solidarity as a pillar for maintaining international peace and security. They also stressed the need for joint action in order to face various international challenges, including combating terrorism, achieving sustainable development, energy security, as well as responding to the food security crisis.

The ministers stressed the need for concerted regional and international efforts in providing humanitarian aid, and called on the international community to enhance burden-sharing by providing all possible support and assistance to Arab countries hosting refugees.

The ministers reviewed recent developments in the international arena, stressed the importance of maintaining international peace, security and stability, and committed themselves to promoting the peaceful resolution of disputes and supporting the prohibition of the threat or use of force, in accordance with the United Nations Charter and the principles of international law.

The ministers also stressed the importance of concerted regional and international efforts to find political solutions to regional issues, in accordance with United Nations resolutions and relevant agreements.

The Ministers affirmed the need to adhere to the unity, sovereignty, stability and territorial integrity of Lebanon, and called for the full implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 1701.

The ministers also stressed the importance of reaching a political solution to the Libyan crisis with Libyan ownership and leadership, and with the facilitation of the United Nations, and holding free, fair, transparent and inclusive presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible.

They affirmed their support for efforts to reunite Libyan institutions, and the Joint Military Committee «5 + 5».

The ministers stressed the need to reach a peaceful solution in accordance with Security Council Resolution No. 2254, which stipulates preserving the unity, cohesion and sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic, the need to meet the aspirations of its people, rid it of terrorism, and promote appropriate conditions to secure the voluntary, dignified and safe return of Syrian refugees.

The two sides stressed the importance of working together to confront the challenges related to climate change at all levels, and those facing the achievement of sustainable development, and they also expressed their commitment to making all efforts to address these urgent issues.

In a related context, the Gulf Cooperation Council announced yesterday that a Gulf-Japanese meeting will be held tomorrow, Thursday, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, with the aim of building strong and close relations, to serve the common interests of both sides.

A statement published by the Council on its website quoted the Secretary-General of the Council, Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, as saying, “It is planned to hold a joint ministerial council between the Cooperation Council and Japan at the headquarters of the Council’s General Secretariat in Riyadh.”