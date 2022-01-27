The Arab Health Exhibition, held in Dubai, revealed a sterilization technology from oxidized water that eliminates viruses and microbes within 15 seconds, by up to 100%.

The Dubai-based MicroSave Group presented experiments to sterilize surfaces and hands in front of visitors to the exhibition, which showed the ability to eliminate various viruses in record time, stressing that the new technology was adopted to sterilize hospitals in the UAE, mosques, restaurants and educational facilities in Arab, European and American countries.

The exhibition presented the (MicroSave robot), which toured the visitors to sterilize the pavilions, and protect visitors and exhibitors from the risk of infection with viruses.

“The new sterilization technology has obtained approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, the European Conformity Mark, and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority,” said Safa Al-Qaddoumi, General Manager of MicroSave Group.

She explained that the sterilization technology (MicroSave) is characterized by that most of its components are 99.9% oxidized pure water, which is free of alcohol and chemicals, and has passed the tests of international drug authorities and proven its ability to eliminate microbes and viruses, and prevent infection with dangerous diseases completely, and within a record time estimated in seconds.

Safa Qaddoumi stated that the sterilizer was approved by the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services to sterilize ambulances and paramedics, ensuring the protection of paramedics and patients from infection and dangerous diseases, noting that the sterilizer has no side effects, and is safe for patients and paramedics.

She pointed out that (MicroSave) technology was used to sterilize 250 mosques in Makkah from viruses, by the “Hajj and Umrah Gift” Association, in partnership with the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance in Saudi Arabia.

She explained that the institution usually conducts tests before sterilization to monitor the number of microbes and viruses present on surfaces, and then conducts other tests after sterilization that show their elimination.

She stated that (MicroSave) technology is environmentally friendly, as it does not contain toxic or harmful chemicals, does not cause any side effects or sensitivity to the skin or eyes, and has no smell, since most of its components are pure oxidized water, and is used globally to sterilize hospitals (operating rooms, Intensive care rooms) and effective sterilization of ambulances.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

