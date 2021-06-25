Dubai (Etihad)

The live edition of Arab Health concluded successfully yesterday, after welcoming 1,500 exhibitors from 62 countries during the four-day event at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Arab Health Exhibition and Conference, which is the largest health care industry exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa, affirmed its commitment to the slogan of this year’s exhibition, “By business, we unite and push the industry forward,” by continuing the activities of the virtual version of the exhibition for a month until July 22, 2021, where Those who were unable to attend the live version of the exhibition for the past four days will have the opportunity to participate in a range of webinars, interviews and keynote speeches, as well as make new connections during one-on-one meetings.

Ross Williams, Director of Arab Health Exhibition and Conference, said: “I am delighted that we are able to continue with the same momentum we started with through the in-person event from the exhibition and take it to our online digital platform, where the global healthcare audience will have the opportunity to connect with their peers, discuss the latest innovations and watch presentations. From international experts from a wide range of important healthcare sectors, reaching the largest possible audience will be essential in driving the recovery in the healthcare sector beyond the COVID-19 phase.”

Williams concluded: “Arab Health and MEDLAB Middle East have both been instrumental in bringing the healthcare industry together in 2021, and the success of both shows is a testament to the industry’s appetite to meet and do business, as our aim at this event has always been to support the industry.