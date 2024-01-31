The “Arab Health Exhibition and Conference 2024” revealed the most prominent emerging trends in the management of health crises and disasters. This came during a public health conference held on the sidelines of the event with the participation of a number of experts specialized in health crises and disaster management, who highlighted the importance of pre-hospital care and enabling services, including laboratories and training programs on disaster management and technology-based disaster medicine. During the conference, the Dubai Health Foundation provided a comprehensive overview of the first integrated model of the academic health system in Dubai. Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, said during his speech at the conference: “Through our joint commitment, which is patient-centered first, we seek to strengthen the current health sector and lay the right foundations for a better future to ensure an extended impact that reaches future generations.”

For his part, Dr. Saleh Faris Al Ali, consultant in emergency medicine and disaster medicine at the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, said during the conference on emerging trends in health crises and disasters, “Disaster management includes a wide range of services and requires a comprehensive approach to governance, pre-hospital care, hospital services and enabling services.” , including laboratories, training programs, and poison centers,” stressing that all of these elements must be taken into account as part of a larger system in order to manage disasters effectively.

He emphasized the crucial role of technology in disaster management, artificial intelligence, remote health care, enhancing medical diagnosis, accurately analyzing patient data, predicting outcomes, and providing treatment recommendations.

He pointed out that telehealth technologies contribute to enhancing access to medical expertise, accelerating remote consultations between caregivers and doctors before hospital admission, and improving resource allocation and speed of treatment of patients in rural or underserved areas.