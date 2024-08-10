These gold medals go to Algeria, Tunisia, Bahrain and Morocco.

The achievement that Algeria made with the two gold medals in Paris 2024 has not been achieved before, as it obtained them, unlike previous times, in gymnastics and boxing, through the players Kilia Nemour, in gymnastics, and Iman Khalif, in boxing.

Algerian gymnastics star, Kalia Nemour (17 years old), was the first to give Algeria and the Arabs the first gold medal in the Paris Olympics, after she gave an amazing performance on the asymmetrical bars.

As for Tunisia, it won 3 colored medals, gold, silver and bronze, through the players, Firas Al-Qatousi, who won the gold in the Taekwondo sport, in the weight of less than 80 kilograms.

Faris Farjani won the silver medal in the sword competition, after losing to South Korean Sanguk Oh 11-15 in the final match.

Tunisia added a bronze medal through Taekwondo player Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi after defeating his Spanish competitor Adrian Vicente Yunta in the 58 kg weight class.

As for Bahrain, it won the gold medal in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase race through its player Winfred Yafi, then the silver medal in the 400-meter race through its player Salwa Eid.

For Morocco, Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali won the gold medal in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2024 Paris Olympics, while he won the bronze medal in football after crushing the Egyptian Olympic team with six clean goals.

Jordan won the silver medal in the Taekwondo Championship in the under 68 kg weight category through its player Zaid Abdul Karim after losing to the Uzbek Ulugbek Rashitov.

Finally, Egyptian fencer Mohamed El Sayed won the bronze medal in the sabre competition at the Paris Olympics, giving his country its only medal so far after defeating Hungary’s Tibor Andravsi 8-7 on golden point.