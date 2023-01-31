Arab GT, is the musical influencer who is passionate about engines, his videos go viral on social networks

The music on one side, the engines on the other. Arab GT, one of the most loved influencers in the world, is about to toast to a new success in the cinema. “I’m taking lessons and will be starring in a new series soon, but I can’t say more,” she says.

Arab GT, among other things, is depopulating on Tik Tok with his songs. His songs are doing very well on the platforms. “I like the idea that behind the wheel – people like me who love engines – can whiz by listening to my songs”, says Arab GT – which is making every dream come true. According to insiders, he is the first music influencer, who has created songs for car enthusiasts.

“I am continuously traveling the world. In the last three months I have visited all over America and on my way to Asia,” he says again. “I work online. I have an agency with many influencers who work for me. And then a supercar rental in Dubai, a point of reference,” she says. Where will we see Arab GT? Just follow him on social media to learn about his adventures. Always in the car, his second home.

