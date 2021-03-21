The Arab Center for Genetic Studies (one of the centers of the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences) will resume the activities of the virtual seminar series, through its second symposium, which will be held on Wednesday (March 24), where the symposium will address the topic of “Population Genetics”.

The symposium will discuss the topic of analyzing genomic data to understand ancient population migrations, especially in the Middle East and North Africa.

Dr. Pierre Zalloua, Professor of Genetics at the University of Balamand in Lebanon, and Head of the Human Genome Diversity Group at Pompeo Fabra University in Barcelona, ​​Dr. David Comas will speak during the symposium. The symposium will be moderated by Dr. Rana Dajani from the Hashemite University in Jordan, a recipient of a Fulbright scholarship and an Eisenhower Fellowship and a visiting professor in Cambridge. .

The center had started a series of virtual seminars last February with a symposium that discussed the topic of “genetic factors in infectious diseases” in the presence of more than 400 participants from all over the world, where a group of distinguished doctors and researchers from inside and outside the country in the field of genetics exchanged their experiences and experiences with the participants in The seminar, and all participants received one CME hour accredited by the United Arab Emirates University.

Member of the Board of Trustees of the Hamdan Medical Award, Dr. Ahmed Al Hashemi, expressed his happiness with the results of the first seminar, and stressed the importance of continuing to organize such important events, based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance, Chairman of the Dubai Health Authority, patron of the award, which It contributes significantly to the development of the medical sector and to follow-up on everything new in the field of scientific research.

Director of the Arab Center for Genetic Studies, Dr. Mahmoud Talib Al Ali said that this series aims to combine international, regional and local experiences in the field of human genetics.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

