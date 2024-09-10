Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

Yesterday, the Arab foreign ministers affirmed their rejection of the allegations made by the Israeli Prime Minister in a desperate attempt to justify his refusal to withdraw from the Salah al-Din “Philadelphi” corridor, considering them to be allegations to distract attention and divert attention from the violations and aggressive and provocative policies adopted by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people in the entire occupied Palestinian territory.

The foreign ministers considered in a decision issued at the conclusion of the 162nd session of the League Council at the level of Arab foreign ministers that these allegations aim to obstruct the ceasefire and prisoner and hostage exchange efforts undertaken by Egypt, Qatar and America.

The ministers added that the allegations are attempts to divert attention from the violations and aggressive and provocative policies adopted by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people in the entire occupied Palestinian territory.

The resolution called on the international community to activate the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice in July 2024, which confirmed the illegality of the continued presence of the Israeli occupation in the occupied Palestinian territories, and that the occupation is obligated to end its illegal presence as soon as possible, immediately stop all settlement activities, dismantle them, and evacuate settlers from the Palestinian land.

It stressed that all States and international organizations are obliged not to recognize the legitimacy of the situation resulting from the continued illegal presence of the occupation in the occupied Palestinian territory, and that the United Nations, in particular the General Assembly and the Security Council, should consider the additional measures necessary to bring an end as soon as possible to the illegal presence of the occupation in the occupied Palestinian territory. The resolution urged the International Court of Justice to expedite its decision on the subject of the case filed by South Africa against the occupation for its failure to fulfill its obligations under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

He declared his rejection and condemnation of the aggressive policies and measures taken by the occupation against the embodiment of Palestine’s independence, and the persistence of plans to annex the occupied West Bank lands, colonial settlement expansion, and the confiscation of thousands of dunams of Palestinian lands and declaring them as lands belonging to the occupation.

The resolution affirmed full solidarity with Lebanon and strong condemnation of the ongoing Israeli aggression against it since October 2023, supporting Lebanon in its resistance and confrontation, holding the occupation responsible for the deterioration of the situation in the region, and warning of the repercussions of launching a large-scale aggression against Lebanon in light of recent developments, which would lead to the outbreak of a comprehensive regional war and threaten the security and stability of the countries of the region.

He also condemned the increasing attacks of the occupation on Lebanon recently in a worrying manner that terrorizes the Lebanese in populated areas, denouncing the escalating Israeli aggression against Syria, including targeting hundreds of civilians, destroying civilian buildings and infrastructure, and violating its sovereignty, which constitute crimes and serious violations of international law.

The resolution tasked the Arab group in New York with starting steps to freeze the occupation’s participation in the United Nations General Assembly due to its failure to adhere to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, its threat to international peace and security, and its failure to fulfill its obligations that were a condition for accepting its membership in the United Nations.

He stressed support for Jordan’s efforts to protect Islamic and Christian holy sites in the occupied city of Jerusalem, and emphasized the role of the Hashemite guardianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, and its role in protecting its Arab, Islamic and Christian identity, and preserving the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites, and that the Jordanian Jerusalem Endowments and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Administration is the exclusive legitimate authority with jurisdiction to manage the affairs of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, maintain it and regulate entry to it.

The resolution stressed support for the declaration of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to head to the Gaza Strip to stop the ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip, the complete and immediate withdrawal of the occupation forces, the affirmation that the State of Palestine has jurisdiction over its land, the restoration of national unity under the umbrella of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, and the empowerment of the government to assume its duties effectively in all the territories of the Palestinian state.

The resolution declared its adoption and support for Palestine’s move to obtain full membership in the United Nations, and called on the Security Council to accept this membership based on the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly, which decided Palestine’s right and eligibility for full membership in the United Nations, and recommended that the Security Council positively reconsider this issue.

It decided to grant the State of Palestine more rights and privileges in the United Nations and to adopt and support the right of the State of Palestine to join international organizations and charters, to enhance its legal and international status and embody its independence and sovereignty over its land. The resolution condemned the Knesset’s passing of an arbitrary bill in the first reading that classifies UNRWA as a terrorist organization, and warned that such a measure aims to end the agency’s work and liquidate the refugee issue.

Financial support

The resolution included a request for the General Secretariat to coordinate with member states to implement the resolution of the 33rd Arab Summit held in Bahrain last May to include the list of extremist organizations and groups affiliated with the occupation that storm the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and are linked to colonial settlement on the Arab national terrorism lists. The resolution urged member states to provide the necessary financial support to Palestine, and to activate an Arab financial safety net to confront the punitive economic and financial measures practiced by the occupation against the State of Palestine, including the withholding and piracy of tax funds that are its right, and to stress the importance of the Arab states continuing to support the Palestinian budget and fulfilling their overdue obligations in this regard as quickly as possible.