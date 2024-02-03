Arab delegations visited Expo Center Sharjah on the sidelines of the activities of the 53rd edition of the Middle East Watch and Jewelery Exhibition, which is currently being held at the center and concludes tomorrow.

These delegations were received by His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Center Sharjah, who met with Dr. Mahmoud Bashir Al Masry, Advisor to the Arab Federation for International Exhibitions and Conferences, Halim Ragheb Al Akhras, Director General of the General Organization for International Exhibitions and Markets in the Syrian Arab Republic, and Mohammed Abdul Karim Al Emadi, CEO of Al Hazm Company. Qatar Exhibition Organization.

During the meetings, the delegations discussed areas of joint work with Expo Center Sharjah and benefiting from the Center’s great capabilities and expertise in organizing and hosting one of the largest specialized trade exhibitions in the Middle East and North Africa and enhancing the presence of Arab companies specialized in the gold and jewelry industry in the upcoming exhibition sessions.

She reviewed the most prominent incentives, facilities and services that Expo Sharjah provides to exhibitors, making it an ideal space where business owners and leading international brands in the gold, jewelry and diamond sector gather.

His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa pointed out the importance of these visits, which contribute to strengthening cooperation and partnership with exhibition organizers at the Arab level to exchange expertise, experiences and best global practices with the aim of developing the specialized exhibition industry in the Arab world and enhancing its contribution to various economic, commercial and cultural sectors, stressing that Expo Sharjah is ready. TAM provides all forms of support and facilities to Arab companies wishing to participate in the events it organizes in order to help them enhance their presence and spread in the region’s markets.

Al Midfa explained that the Middle East Watch and Jewelry Exhibition witnesses wide Arab participation. In addition to the UAE, the exhibition annually attracts many of the major brands and companies specialized in gold, diamonds and precious stones from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Yemen and Lebanon. According to the center’s statistics, these participations have witnessed steady growth over the past years. This comes in light of the event's leading reputation and status as one of the largest exhibitions specialized in gold and jewelry in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The visiting delegations praised the successes achieved by the exhibition over the course of 53 sessions, through which it has become a distinguished international platform that brings together major local, regional and international brands in the jewelry sector to display their latest designs, exchange new ideas and explore modern market trends around the world, stressing that the exhibition reflects the global status enjoyed by the country. The Emirates and the Emirate of Sharjah are a major destination for the yellow metal industry and the trade in diamonds, precious stones, and various precious jewelry.