Edge, from the United Arab Emirates, will operate in the country in the development of military and cybersecurity technologies

A edge, a state-owned company in the United Arab Emirates dedicated to the supply of military weapons and related defense technologies, opened an office in Brasília on Friday (14.Apr.2023). It is the 1st by the Arab conglomerate in Latin America. It will serve the entire South American continent.

The group emerged in 2019 and is present in 30 countries. In 2022, it received orders for defense technology products valued at $5 billion.

The company’s focus is on autonomous systems such as aerial vehicles and unmanned ground weapons, precision-guided munitions, and cyber technologies such as secure communications.

According to the company’s CFO (financial director), the Brazilian Rodrigo Torres, the 3 main objectives for opening the office in Brazil are:

create trade opportunities in Latin America and Brazil;

partner with complementary companies in the defense area; It is

increase proximity to the supply chain.

Asked whether the change from the Bolsonaro government (pro-guns) to the Lula government, with greater restrictions on the release of weapons to the civilian public, would affect the company’s performance in the country, Torres denied. According to the executive, the sale of weapons to the common citizen is not in the focus of the company, focused on technology and that “by chance” is in the defense area.

“Edge even has companies that cover the conventional armament area, which are weapons such as warships and 4×4, but the strategic focus is really technology. Our focus will really be on that area. We are impartial whether or not we sell guns“, he said.

In the same week it opened the office in Brazil, Edge signed a memorandum of understanding with the Navy to develop two technologies together. Are they:

missile against boat 300 km; It is

supersonic missile.

“These are technologies that other countries haven’t even thought of doing and that we can develop together with the United Arab Emirates, Edge, the Brazilian Navy and other Brazilian companies that will be related to this development. These are products that are not yet on Edge’s shelf or in Brazil”, said Torres.

According to the executive, the development of this type of weapon should not cause retaliation from other countries.

“There are two options: either Brazil keeps buying [esse tipo de tecnologia] from Europe and the United States with much higher prices or sign a partnership with Edge or another company and try to develop a super advanced technology at home, which will not necessarily attract jobs, but will attract other technologies that are sometimes not even related to the defense“, he said.

Torres also said that the first results of the partnerships made between Edge and Brazil should start to appear in 2 years through commercial strategies in other countries outside of Latin America.

“We want Brazilian companies to create scale”he said.