The Arab Monetary Fund estimated the growth of Arab economies during the past year at 5.4%, compared to a growth rate of 3.5% during the world in 2021, and it is expected that the growth rate of Arab economies during the current year will reach 4%, according to what was stated by His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah Al-Hamidi, Director General and Chairman The Board of Directors of the Arab Monetary Fund, during the eighth meeting of the Undersecretaries of the Arab Ministries of Finance, which concludes its work today in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of experts from the Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, in addition to the Arab Monetary Fund, which assumes the technical secretariat of the Council of Arab Finance Ministers.
Al-Hamidi said that the relative improvement in global demand levels, the high growth rates of the oil and gas sectors, and the continuation of Arab governments to adopt stimulus packages to support economic recovery, which amounted to about $400 billion during the period (2020-2022), in addition to the positive impact of the implementation of several programs. Economic reform and future visions and strategies aimed at enhancing levels of economic diversification, reforming the business environment, encouraging the role of the private sector, supporting human capital, and increasing the level of economic resilience in the face of shocks enabled the enhancement of recovery opportunities during the year 2022, indicating that the Arab Monetary Fund appreciated The economic growth rate in the Arab region in 2022 is about 5.4%, compared to 3.5% in 2021, while the economic growth rate of Arab countries is expected to reach about 4% in 2023.
He pointed out that the market for sustainable bonds and sukuk witnessed growth in response to the growing interest in environmental and social policy considerations and sustainable development goals, and as a result, the volumes of sustainable debt increased between 2020 and 2021 by more than double, to exceed $ 2.9 trillion, and this expansion is expected to continue with the entry of issuers. new to the market in order to meet the requirements of social and environmental goals.
His Excellency Dr. Al-Hamidi stressed that the successive shocks that the global economy was exposed to over the past 15 years, led to the accumulation of debts in most countries of the world, specifically, with the Corona pandemic that began in 2020 and the subsequent economic downturn due to the current global developments that pushed most Arab countries restricted their monetary policy by raising interest rates due to inflationary pressures or the currency’s peg to the US dollar. Arab countries were subjected to pressures in terms of public finances and had to face the challenges of stabilizing the economy and working to enhance debt sustainability.
He referred to the results of the working paper prepared by the Arab Monetary Fund on “Assessing Debt Sustainability to Face Exposure to Shocks”, which showed that the ratio of public debt to GDP in borrowing Arab countries increased from about 47.1% in 2010 to about 108.8% in 2021. According to the estimates of the Arab Monetary Fund, it also indicated the need to improve the ability to bear the burdens of public debt and to allocate more fiscal space for social development expenditures.
The President of Arab Monetary touched on the importance of global corporate tax reforms, looking forward to cooperation with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on this subject, based on the implementation map and the implications for the Arab countries, and the G20 orientations in this regard.
He also referred to the importance of enhancing the exchange of experiences and expertise between Arab countries regarding the two topics of “the role of financial policies in enhancing food security” and “supporting the transition to a circular carbon economy”, stressing the importance of identifying the challenges facing Arab countries in this regard and the strategies to overcome them. To the open discussion on “Assessing the Impact of Tax Policy on Economic Growth in Arab Countries”.
Al-Hamidi concluded his speech, praising the efforts of the UAE in providing the great care and support it provides as the headquarters country of the Arab Monetary Fund, which undoubtedly contributes to the fund’s carrying out the tasks entrusted to it.
