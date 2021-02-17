Dubai (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Supreme President of Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University, the activities of the fourteenth session of the “Arab Innovations” conference and exhibition will be launched virtually for the first time, from 22 to 24 February, under the title « Innovation is everywhere ».

This distinguished course of “Arab Innovations” deals with five sub-axes, namely: crisis management, business continuity, smart enablers for the future, education for a better life, social innovation systems, and virtual experience economy, and discusses the new platforms for innovation and the challenges facing universities, companies and government institutions.

The conference and accompanying exhibition focus on the most important innovations and innovations in the UAE and the region, bringing together the most prominent experts, decision-makers, researchers and field leaders from all over the world, who seek to discuss the latest technologies and smart solutions that in turn shape the future of innovation and creativity in the world.

Eng. Anas Al-Madani, Vice President and CEO of Index Holding Group, said: The holding of this session of the ‘Arab Innovations’ conference and exhibition is virtually a result of a proactive step by Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, in cooperation with Index Holding to achieve the future vision of education being available to all. Stressing the need to encourage modern digital technologies, while allowing the concept of innovation and creativity to spread everywhere, therefore a digital space has been provided that provides opportunities for meeting and communication within an interactive virtual environment that brings together individuals keen to enhance knowledge and learning with a selected group of specialists and experts in various fields of the whole world.