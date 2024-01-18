FT: Arab countries are working on a plan to resolve the conflict between Palestine and Israel

Arab countries plan to soon present a plan to normalize relations with Israel in response to the creation of a Palestinian state. The publication writes about this Financial Times (FT), citing a senior official.

“Arab states are working on an initiative to secure a ceasefire and release hostages in Gaza as part of a broader plan that could offer Israel normalization of relations,” the statement said.

Arab countries hope to present a plan within a few weeks in an attempt to end Israel's war with Hamas, a source told the publication. States are trying to prevent wider conflict in the Middle East, the article says.

Earlier, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that no one in Israel is currently ready for negotiations with Palestine, all residents want to get rid of threats to the country.

He also added that after the attack by the Palestinian Hamas movement, the country's residents had lost faith in peace negotiations. At the same time, he noted that sooner or later the conflict with Palestine will definitely have to be resolved.