Arab countries to sign an agreement with Qatar to normalize ties, reports Reuters with reference to a senior US administration official.

According to him, the agreement will be signed by Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt. These Arab countries will lift the diplomatic blockade from Qatar, and the latter, in turn, will abandon the relevant claims against these countries.

An administration official added that senior adviser and son-in-law to President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, helped negotiate the agreement and will be present at the signing.

In 2017, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the UAE announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Qatar. Representatives of these countries accused Doha of destabilizing the internal political situation in the Arab states, as well as supporting terrorist organizations. Yemen, Libya, Maldives, Mauritius, Mauritania, the Union of the Comoros later joined the boycott.

The Qatari authorities deny all accusations and call isolation an infringement on its sovereignty.