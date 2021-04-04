Capitals (agencies)

A large number of Arab countries affirmed, in statements of support and support, that the stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is one of the most important guarantees for the stability of the entire region, stressing their solidarity with all the decisions and measures taken by the Kingdom to preserve its security and stability.

The data came after the Jordanian army confirmed that Prince Hamzah bin Al Hussein was asked to stop the movements and activities used to target the security and stability of Jordan. Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Jordanian Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yusef Ahmed Al-Huneiti, stated that the security services had conducted comprehensive joint investigations, and as a result, Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, Basem Ibrahim Awad Allah, and others were arrested.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, Kuwait, Morocco, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Mauritania and Libya expressed their support for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and their support for all measures and decisions taken by the Jordanian King Abdullah bin Al Hussein and Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, to preserve the security and stability of the Kingdom.

It also confirmed, in separate statements, that the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is part of the security and stability of these countries.

For his part, the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawwaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, made a phone call yesterday to the Jordanian monarch, King Abdullah II, during which he renewed “the standing of the State of Kuwait on the side of the Kingdom of Jordan and its support for all measures and decisions taken by King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II to preserve On the security and stability of the sisterly Kingdom, based on the close and solid ties that bind the two brotherly countries.

The Emir of Kuwait affirmed that the security and stability of the Kingdom of Jordan is one of the security and stability of the State of Kuwait, “asking the Lord to preserve the Kingdom of Jordan from all evil and to perpetuate the blessing of security, safety, prosperity and prosperity under the wise leadership of the Jordanian monarch.”

King Abdullah II expressed his “deep thanks and appreciation to the Emir of Kuwait for this generous initiative, and this communication embodying the solid historical ties that bind the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.”

The Royal Palace in Morocco also reported that King Mohammed VI made a phone call to Jordanian King Abdullah II to express his solidarity with the security measures taken by the Jordanian authorities.

“His Majesty the King renewed on this occasion his full and natural solidarity with brotherly Jordan, and His Majesty’s full support for all decisions taken by His Majesty King Abdullah II to establish security and stability,” the royal court said.

In addition, the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, expressed full solidarity with the measures taken by the Jordanian leadership to maintain the Kingdom’s security and maintain stability, stressing his confidence in the leadership’s wisdom and its keenness to secure the country’s stability in parallel with respect for the constitution and the law. In a statement, Abul-Gheit said: It is necessary to stand against any attempts to destabilize the internal situation, weaken homelands and sabotage stability.

Meanwhile, Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoumi affirmed that the Arab Parliament fully stood by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, stressing that the security of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is an integral part of Arab national security. He added, “It is one of the main pillars and pillars of the joint Arab action system.”

Global Tolerance: We stand behind the Kingdom

The President of the World Council for Tolerance and Peace, Ahmed bin Muhammad Al-Jarwan, said in a statement issued yesterday: The Council, all its members and partners, and based on the goals of the Council seeking to support stability and peace around the world, stand behind the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and its wise leadership in all its measures aimed at defusing Any attempt to destabilize the security and stability of Jordan and threaten its gains and capabilities.

“Islamic Cooperation”: Affirmation of support for 57 countries

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation announced that the 57 member states will stand and support all measures taken by Jordan’s King Abdullah to maintain security and stability in Jordan. The Secretary-General of the organization, Dr. Yusuf bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, confirmed in a statement: “The organization stands and supports all the measures taken by King Abdullah II and his Crown Prince, Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II.”