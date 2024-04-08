The sighting committee in the Emirates called for observing the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal on Monday evening, which falls on the twenty-ninth of Ramadan 1445 AH.

The committee indicated in a statement that sighting the crescent depends on visual vision, and does not depend on astronomical calculations only, and at the same time called on everyone who sees the crescent to contact the nearest sighting center to register his testimony.

In Saudi Arabia, the Supreme Court, in turn, called for investigating the sighting of the Shawwal crescent on Monday evening, April 8, 2024.

In a statement, the court asked those who see the crescent moon with the naked eye or through binoculars to inform it and record their testimony or contact the nearest center to help them reach the nearest court.

In Qatar, the crescent sighting committee in the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs called on all Muslims in the country to investigate the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal on Monday evening.

The committee said in a statement: “Whoever sees the crescent moon must come to the committee’s headquarters, located in the building of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, to give his testimony.”

The Fatwa House in Egypt also called for observing the crescent of Shawwal on Monday evening, to determine the date of the first day of Eid al-Fitr after sunset on Monday.

In turn, Algeria set Monday evening to investigate the sighting of the Shawwal crescent and determine the first day of Eid al-Fitr, according to what the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowments announced.

As for Morocco, the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs has informed the judges and representatives of Islamic affairs that observing the crescent of Shawwal will take place on the evening of Tuesday, the 29th of Ramadan.