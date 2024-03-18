At the end of February, unusual news caught the attention of the Islamic world: the United Arab Emirates announced that it will finance the construction of a city, Ras al Hikma, on the Egyptian coast of the Mediterranean Sea, between the city of El Alamein and the border with Libya.

The agreement provides for an initial payment of US$35 billion, which is already being made to Cairo. According to information from the EFE agency, the project, from the Emirati sovereign wealth fund ADQ, should total a total of US$150 billion.

The Prime Minister of Egypt, Mustafá Madbuli, stated that in Ras al Hikma “housing of all types will be built, high-standard international hotels, large entertainment projects, as well as services, schools, universities, hospitals, administrative complexes, a central business district to attract companies and an international port for yachts and tourist boats.”

With this investment, the largest made directly with money from abroad in Egypt's history, the goal is to attract at least 8 million more tourists per year to the country and “create new job opportunities for millions of young people”, said the prime minister.

Other objectives with the ambitious project are to help Egyptians emerge from the economic crisis, largely generated by the loans they took out to build a new capital, and to alleviate population overconcentration in Cairo and along the Nile River.

The monumental initiative draws attention, but it is just part of a series of actions that the United Arab Emirates has developed in Africa, with the aim of taking advantage of the United States' vacuum of influence on the continent – ​​a gap that China and Russia have also been seeking to fill.

Other initiatives with Emirati money in African countries include renewable energy and logistics projects, such as the operation, construction and expansion of ports – examples are the port of Berbera, in Somaliland (an unrecognized state in the Horn of Africa), and the port of Maputo, in Mozambique.

Furthermore, the AGBI website, which specializes in business journalism from the Middle East and North Africa, reported in January that the UAE is currently negotiating 14 new land purchase agreements in other countries, with the aim of producing food.

According to the report, since the first commitment in this regard, established with Sudan more than 50 years ago, the United Arab Emirates has signed more than 56 agreements for this purpose with countries on different continents, with the pace of acquisitions increasing dramatically in the last two decades. .

Most of these agreements were established with countries in Africa, such as Ethiopia, Sudan and Zimbabwe.

The United Arab Emirates has also turned to Africa to offset carbon emissions and/or obtain credits in the area to sell to other countries.

Blue Carbon, a company based in the United Arab Emirates and linked to the royal family of the emirate of Dubai, signed memoranda of understanding with five African countries (Zimbabwe, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia and Liberia) to obtain concessions for forest areas totaling 24.5 million of hectares, the size of the United Kingdom, for this purpose.

Environmentalists have dubbed these actions “carbon colonialism”, which indicates that the UAE's increasing influence on the world's poorest continent is starting to bother them.

A recent United Nations report found evidence that the Emirati presence in Africa may also be fueling violence.

According to the report, the United Arab Emirates would be sending weapons to the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for use in the civil war in Sudan, which began in April 2023.

The report indicated that these shipments were occurring “several times a week” through Amdjarass in northern Chad. Abu Dhabi denies the allegations.

As it becomes an increasingly influential player, the UAE should expect increasing scrutiny of its problems, which include systematic human rights violations, according to Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

This highlighted that Abu Dhabi “invests in a strategy to portray the country as progressive, tolerant and respectful of rights, [mas] at the same time it exercises repression against dissent.”

“I have heard of terrorist and criminal organizations, but this is the first time I have heard of a state that is a mafia… The UAE is a state that loves destruction and follows in the footsteps of evil,” Yasser Al said recently. -Atta, member of the Sudanese Sovereign Council and deputy commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Army.