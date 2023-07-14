capitals (union)

A number of Arab countries expressed their support for the outcomes of the summit of Sudan’s neighboring countries, which was held yesterday in Cairo, amid an emphasis on the need for an immediate and sustainable ceasefire, ending the conflict, protecting lives and property, and facilitating the arrival of humanitarian aid.

The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s appreciation for the diplomatic efforts of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, in hosting the summit of Sudan’s neighboring countries, in the presence of the President of the African Union and the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, as an important step in the context of international efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive and sustainable peaceful solution to the current crisis, through The participation of all Sudanese parties in an inclusive national dialogue that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for security, stability and prosperity, the preservation of state institutions and capabilities, and the completion of the democratic path.

The State of Kuwait expressed its aspiration for the response of the Sudanese parties to the outcomes of the neighboring countries summit. The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry affirmed, in a statement, the State of Kuwait’s aspiration for “all parties to respond to the outcomes of this summit and to result in ending the current conflict and setting up effective mechanisms to peacefully settle the crisis in Sudan, in consistency with other regional and international tracks, in a way that spares Sudan and its people its negative effects and preserves Sudan’s security, stability, territorial integrity, protection of its capabilities and interests, an end to the fighting in it, and an end to the bloodshed of the Sudanese people. The Jordanian government also welcomed the closing statement issued by the summit. The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Kingdom’s support for all efforts aimed at resolving the Sudanese crisis, and enhancing security and political and economic stability, in a way that meets the aspirations and aspirations of the Sudanese people.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Assoumi, stressed the Arab Parliament’s support for the Arab efforts aimed at preserving the Sudanese state and stopping the Sudanese bloodshed, expressing his aspiration that the summit would contribute significantly to overcoming the current crisis and stopping the ongoing conflict in a way that meets the aspirations and aspirations of the people. Sudanese, and preserves the capabilities and unity of the Sudanese state.