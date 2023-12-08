Capitals (Union)

Yesterday, an Arab ministerial delegation from Washington, DC, called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which has continued since October 7.

This came during a meeting in Washington, DC, that brought together US Senate officials and a delegation of a ministerial committee formed to discuss developments in Gaza, by decision of the Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh on November 11. The meeting discussed developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the military escalation in the region, and reviewed the efforts made for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of unarmed civilians, according to a statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

The Saudi statement explained that the delegation met with the Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Ben Cardin, and a number of committee members.

The ministerial delegation was headed by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and included each of his counterparts: Qatari Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Egyptian Sameh Shukri, and Jordanian Ayman Al-Safadi.

In a related context, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry explained, in a statement yesterday, that “the meeting came within the framework of the tasks assigned to the committee to communicate with international parties to stop the war launched by Israel against the Gaza Strip and protect Palestinian rights.”

During the meeting, the foreign ministers stressed the important role of the United States, within the framework of its permanent membership in the Security Council, in putting an end to the war in Gaza and stopping the ongoing Israeli attacks against Palestinian civilians.

They stressed the unified position of the Arab and Islamic countries regarding the inevitability of reaching a permanent ceasefire in Gaza in order to preserve the lives of Palestinian civilians and to allow the delivery of urgent humanitarian and relief aid.

They stressed “the necessity of stopping Israeli policies of collective punishment and holding their perpetrators accountable,” stressing the categorical rejection of policies of forced displacement of Palestinians inside or outside their lands.

Since November 18, the Arab-Islamic delegation has been conducting a tour that includes the capitals of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, with the aim of building an international consensus to end the war on Gaza.

The visits of the Arab and Islamic delegation included 7 stops, in order: China, Russia, Britain, France, Spain, and New York City.

In a related context, the Egyptian ambassador to the United Nations and head of the Arab Group, Osama Abdel Khaleq, said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that all efforts are concerted by the Arab Group in the hope of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, noting that the Arab Group had submitted a project A resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

He stressed the continuation of the work of the entire Arab group alongside all partners, with the presence of the Arab and Islamic working group formed at the “Riyadh Summit” within the United States to exert more pressure in order to reach a ceasefire in view of the major humanitarian crisis that the people of the Gaza Strip are experiencing.

Ambassador Osama Abdel Khaleq considered that the joint Arab action emphasizes interest in the Palestinian issue as a main axis that brings together the Arabs, with an emphasis on the protection of civilians. He pointed out that the ceasefire is a humanitarian demand that the Arab group was able to communicate its goals to all partners in the United Nations and stressed the necessity of its rapid approval. .