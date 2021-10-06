The Lebanese singer Wael Jassar said in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia” that the UAE always raises the head of the Arabs with its large, important and influential events that it organizes and is keen to appear in the best possible image, hoping that “Expo 2020 Dubai” will be a source of pride and good for all countries. Arab and its peoples.

He explained that “Expo 2020 Dubai” will be special because everyone used to be special in Dubai’s events, pointing out that the exhibition will bring visitors from various sectors and professions, including artists, to Dubai and will work to stimulate tourism in the UAE in general and Dubai in particular.

cross cultures

On the role of “Expo 2020 Dubai” in the convergence of cultures, the Lebanese singer pointed out that the exhibition plays an important role in the convergence of cultures. Diverse artistic.

Jassar pointed out that “Expo 2020 Dubai” presents a series of basic artworks, exhibitions of Emirati artworks of designs and crafts, and performances by the “Ferdous Women’s Orchestra” and the Emirati “Al Wasl Opera”, all of these events contribute to motivating Arab and international artists to interest and attend the exhibition. .

Expo.. Victory over Corona

In turn, the Lebanese artist, Pascal Machaalani, expressed her great happiness, to return to life again after the crisis that the world went through in light of the spread of the “Corona” virus, and she also expressed her great enthusiasm for the “Expo 2020 in Dubai” exhibition, which she considered the greatest evidence of victory in the Corona battle.

Machaalani said in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the exhibition comes at a very important time after a two-year hiatus due to the Corona virus crisis, considering that it is an important opportunity for the exchange of cultures between countries, stressing that Dubai is always proactive and always surprising us with events that achieve the exchange of cultures and civilizations from new”.

In turn, the Egyptian artist, Elham Shaheen, pointed out in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, the importance of the exhibition, saying: “The exhibition certainly enhances the exchange of experiences between countries, which brings great benefit to all peoples, and maximizes opportunities for exchanging cultures with others.”

While the artist Wafaa Amer concluded, “The exhibition is a very great thing, because it builds trust and love and establishes friendship between peoples, and it is a very beautiful thing that love is built through culture, science and the exchange of experiences.”