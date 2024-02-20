Within the framework of the partnership between the “Hope Makers” initiative and the ET Arabic platform, in order for celebrities and artists in the Arab world to adopt charitable and humanitarian projects, artists and content makers participated in humanitarian projects, to help the needy and alleviate their suffering in several countries.

The partnership between the “Hope Makers” initiative and the ET Arabic platform came within the framework of their efforts to crystallize a joint vision entitled “Art Creates Hope,” with the aim of involving Arab celebrities in doing good, establishing their image as an example to be emulated in humanitarian work, and supporting and enabling charitable work through cooperation with… Personalities who enjoy a prominent artistic and social status.

“Art Creates Hope,” which provides an opportunity for well-known celebrities and artists in the Arab world to contribute to various humanitarian projects and initiatives, opens the door for community participation to keep pace with the activities and programs of Arab stars through the hashtag (#Art_Creates_Hope), which was launched in cooperation with the ET Arabic platform.

“Art Creates Hope” seeks to cooperate with celebrities from the Arab world to adopt various humanitarian initiatives in several countries, with the aim of spreading the values ​​of goodness and giving, and establishing a culture of hope and positivity in Arab societies, based on the great influence they have in their societies.

Fulfilling the dream of two children

The Saudi media personality, Loujain Omran, contributed to realizing the dream of two children to complete their studies after she paid for the expenses of an entire academic year. She went to the family’s home and surprised the mother by paying the school fees for her two children and the cost of transportation for an entire year, along with all the school supplies they needed.

Loujain Omran also brought joy to the family by providing financial support to her, causing the mother to receive expressions of praise and thanks for this humanitarian initiative, and the two children returned to talking confidently about the future: Tim aspires to be a policeman, and Aseel dreams of having a pediatric stethoscope.

Support for people with Down syndrome

“Hope Makers” and ET in Arabic, in cooperation with the Jordanian singer Nidaa Sharara, restored happiness to the children of the Al-Hadab Association for People with Down Syndrome in Jordan and their families, after renting a spacious new headquarters for an entire year, to erase the sadness that was overwhelming them whenever they passed in front of the association’s closed doors.

Sharara participated in searching for and inspecting the headquarters, then fully furnishing it and providing it with all educational supplies. When the children were invited to the association’s headquarters, their joy was indescribable, as if they were returning home. The children’s families also celebrated the opening of the new headquarters, and everyone thanked and appreciated this humanitarian initiative.

Helping the poor and homeless

Lebanese singer Joseph Attia contributed to the success of the humanitarian initiative by providing food and preparing meals for the poor and displaced. The initiative was started by Father Hani Tawk after the Beirut port explosion in 2020, as he sought, with simple capabilities, to provide food to those who lost their homes or sources of livelihood, and Tawk continued to develop His work since that date has been assisted by charitable organizations and Lebanese expatriates.

After his kitchen fed hundreds a few years ago, today it provides meals to thousands of people in need. Attia spent an entire day in Tawq’s kitchen, where he contributed to purchasing food items and transporting them from the market. He also volunteered to participate in preparing meals and distributing them to the poor and homeless.

Home project

The contribution of the Syrian actress, Sulaf Fawakherji, was to provide assistance to a poor family and enable it to establish a project to prepare and sell household “mortar” to ensure a stable income. The home project contributed to changing the life of “Umm Muhammad” and her family for the better, after a period of suffering and financial hardship. The family lost their home during the war in Syria, so they rented a new house, and “Umm Muhammad” decided to face her difficult circumstances by opening a small home project to prepare “mortar” (pickles, vegetables, tomato yogurt, etc.), and sell it, and the financial situation improved for a short period, except It deteriorated again after the owner of the house asked her to leave, so she moved to another house with a narrow space without access to the sun, which prevented her from continuing to work.

The new house exacerbated her child Muhammad’s suffering from asthma, and she did not have the money to treat him, but Umm Muhammad’s condition changed with the help of the “Art Creates Hope” initiative, and Fawakherji’s participation in purchasing all the necessary raw materials and electrical equipment to resume her old work, and most importantly The initiative rented a new, spacious, sunny house for Umm Muhammad’s family and covered its rent for a full year.

Supporting heart patients

Emirati singer Balqis cooperated with “Hope Makers” within the framework of her partnership with the ET Arabic platform, in order to provide support to children with heart diseases, as she visited the Dr. Magdy Yacoub Foundation for Heart Disease in the Egyptian Aswan Governorate and toured the research center, clinics and intensive care department, especially the unit. Infants, and there were cases of children and adults treated in the hospital.

Artist Balqis also met sick children before they underwent surgeries, and provided them with support and encouragement. During the visit, and via ET Arabic, artist Balqis called on art stars, celebrities, and everyone to make financial contributions, whatever their size, to help treat patients and perform surgeries on them, especially for children with heart disease.

Providing drinking water

Palestinian artist Muhammad Assaf participated in the Art Creates Hope initiative by launching a charitable project to provide clean drinking water to thousands of people in the Republic of Kyrgyzstan. The project included digging an artesian well, sponsored by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, which falls under the umbrella of “Mohammed Initiatives.” Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International,” the project also included the restoration and expansion of the water distribution network in the Dostok region of Kyrgyzstan, benefiting 1,100 families.

During his visit to the Dostok region, the artist Muhammad Assaf was briefed on the stages of the project’s work and its positive impact on the lives of the region’s residents, expressing his support for all projects implemented by the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, which target the most needy groups in dozens of countries around the world, and his appreciation. The role of the “Hope Makers” initiative in establishing a culture of giving.

Saving a girl from bullying

The Egyptian actress Hana El Zahed’s contribution to the initiative was embodied in treating the burns of the child, Gharam Mahmoud Abdullah, saving her from bullying, and restoring the smile to her and her family, after a fire in her house caused the death of her younger sister, and she and her father were exposed to severe burns, as the fire left clear marks on Gharam’s face and parts. Another part of her body, which led to bitter suffering from bullying at school and in various places.

The bullying that Gram suffered greatly harmed her psychological state, and she was unable to play or build friendships with other children, which exacerbated her family’s feeling of sadness, especially since they were unable to treat her due to her shortness of breath. The return of hope to Gram and her family was born again with Al-Zahid’s visit to her home, where she raised her morale and took her to a specialized hospital to treat her for the effects of burns, as well as seeking help from a modern clinic to complete her laser treatment.

Renovating a house for a poor family

“Hope Makers” and ET in Arabic, in cooperation with Jordanian content maker Raghda Koumjian, “brought back the smile to Hind Okasha, “Umm Saif,” after she visited her in her house, which appeared dilapidated and lacked the most basic necessities for living, and it includes, in addition to “Umm Saif” and her husband, four children. Saif, who suffers from cerebral palsy as a result of his fall years ago from the third floor, and two others who suffer from incurable diseases.

The “Art Creates Hope” initiative provided Umm Saif with financial support, fully renovated and furnished her house, and also surprised her by introducing Saif to a club for motor disabilities, along with paying the cost of a ten-year subscription. Umm Saif’s joy was indescribable as she looked at her completely new home, and also as she watched her eldest son begin to move his arms and gradually integrate with his teammates in the club.

A permanent source of livelihood

The Syrian actor Mahmoud Nasr’s contribution to the “Art Creates Hope” initiative was embodied in the success of a humanitarian project, which represented providing a source of livelihood and renovating the house of a man suffering from difficult living and humanitarian conditions after his leg was amputated following an illness that befell him and prevented him from resuming his life normally, as he was forced to give up his profession. Blacksmithing, and he switched to working in maintaining electrical appliances in a small home workshop, but his inability to buy the appropriate tools prevented him from continuing to work and saving enough to support his family, so his wife took the initiative to leave the house every day to look for any work to help her sick husband.

The life of Abu Saleh’s family changed for the better when Nasr participated in helping him regain his smile and confidence in the future. He was provided with complete supplies for the maintenance workshop, as well as completely renovating and refurnishing his house to be suitable for a healthy life, which left a positive impact on the family members.

Cancer treatment

Lebanese actress Daniela Rahma participated in a humanitarian project to help Joseph Khamis, who suffers from cancer, and whose difficult financial circumstances forced him to sell his home furniture, to perform several surgeries, but over time his financial conditions worsened and he was unable to bear the expenses of treatment and the cost of medications, so he stopped taking them for several months. The family also faced another crisis when his wife was also diagnosed with cancer.

Although he tried to stay together, he was greatly affected when his children left school in order to work and provide for the family. The positive turning point in his life, and the life of his family, began when the artist Daniela Rahma went to his home, to provide support to him and his family. She participated, through the “Art Creates Hope” initiative, in purchasing medicines for him for six full months, and paying his house rent for the same period, in addition to providing financial assistance. For his family. The initiative fulfilled his lifelong dream of having his son Charbel complete his university studies, as it helped him obtain a four-year university scholarship, giving the whole family a new beginning and optimism for the future.

Helping displaced Sudanese

Egyptian artist Abu also participated in a humanitarian project to help displaced Sudanese in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The humanitarian project consisted of distributing thousands of food baskets to Sudanese families who were forced by difficult circumstances to leave their country and head to Egypt.

Food aid was distributed with the participation of the artist Abu, and in cooperation with the regional food banks network, and the food baskets included basic commodities that help the displaced to bear the burdens of life and alleviate their suffering.

Home project for making sweets

Syrian actor Bassem Yakhour contributed to helping a poor family regain hope and improve their living conditions, by providing support to them to open a home sweets-making project that would provide them with a permanent source of livelihood, by purchasing all equipment and work supplies.

The “Hope Makers” initiative and ET in Arabic also provided assistance to the family in order for their son, who suffers from poor eyesight, to complete his university studies and provided the house with healthy lighting by installing solar panels, in addition to completely refurnishing the family home.

Supporting children with cerebral palsy

Egyptian singer Carmen Soliman participated in a humanitarian initiative to support children suffering from cerebral palsy, where she contributed to bringing joy to their hearts and provided them with moral support to renew their confidence in recovering from the disease.

Carmen Suleiman visited a group of these sick children, and learned about the stages of their treatment and the steps they took on the road to recovery.

Artist Carmen Suleiman spent an entire day with sick children, and presented them with a group of gifts and toys to improve their abilities and speed up their recovery.

Supporting cancer patients

Egyptian actress Nelly Karim provided support to patients suffering from cancer, and contributed to providing support to “Baheya” Hospital, which specializes in cancer treatment, and providing it with modern equipment to meet the needs of patients.

Actress Nelly Karim visited Baheya Hospital and met cancer patients, where she was reassured about the stages of their treatment, exchanged conversations with them, worked to raise their morale and confidence in recovery, and called on everyone to help the hospital so that it can provide its services to all cases.

New life

Lebanese singer Marita El-Helani contributed to helping a poor family suffering from extremely harsh conditions due to the husband’s illness and the wife’s forcedness to bear all the financial burdens.

Artist Marita El Helani went to the family home and spoke with the mother, who finds it very difficult to support her husband and three children.

Marita Al-Halani participated in purchasing food and household supplies for the family, in addition to paying the house rent for several months, paying off the family’s debts, and helping to send her youngest son to school.

Encouraging giving

The “Hope Makers” initiative, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, aims to shed light on the hope makers in the Arab world, both women and men, and introduce the initiatives, projects and programs of the hope makers through various traditional and digital media, and across media platforms. new, and enhance their fame in their communities and in the Arab world.

The initiative also aims to reward distinguished hope makers with the most influential initiatives by providing them with financial support to help them continue their initiatives, intensify their humanitarian and volunteer efforts in their communities, and expand the scope of their initiatives and projects to include a larger number of beneficiaries.

The initiative seeks to contribute to instilling a culture of hope and positivity throughout the Arab world and to encourage giving, whatever the circumstances and no matter the size of the challenges, as well as to contribute to creating positive, inspiring role models for young people in the Arab world who will be role models for others in working for constructive change and developing their societies.