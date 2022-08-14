Arab and Islamic countries and international entities expressed their solidarity with the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt and their sincere condolences for the victims of the burning of a church in Giza Governorate, which resulted in 41 deaths and 45 injuries in a fire that broke out as a result of an electrical short circuit during Sunday mass in a church in Giza Governorate.
Muslim Council of Elders
The Council of Muslim Elders, headed by the Grand Imam, mourned a. Dr.. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, head of the council, victims of the Abu Sefein Church fire incident in Giza.
The Council offered its sincere condolences to His Excellency President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Holiness Pope Tawadros, Pope of the Orthodox Church and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark, and the Egyptian people, for the victims of this tragic accident, asking God Almighty to bind the hearts of the families and families of the victims, and to bless the injured get well really soon.
Sheikh Al-Azhar
Al-Azhar and its Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to His Holiness Pope Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St.
In a press statement today, Sunday, His Eminence the Grand Imam affirmed that “Al-Azhar, its scholars and sheikhs all stand by their brothers in this tragic accident, and offer their sincere condolences to the families of the victims,” praying to God “to inspire them patience and solace and to grant the injured a speedy recovery.”
He expressed Al-Azhar’s readiness to provide all aspects of support along with state institutions for the injured and the readiness of Al-Azhar hospitals to receive the injured while providing psychological support to them.
Tunisia
Tunisia announced its full solidarity with Egypt after dozens of dead and wounded citizens were killed in the Abu Sefein Church fire.
The Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, “In this painful circumstance, Tunisia expresses its full solidarity with Egypt and its brotherly people, and asks the Almighty God to bless the victims with His mercy and forgiveness, inspire their families and relatives patience and solace, and grant the wounded a speedy recovery.”
the two seas
The King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, over the victims of a church fire incident in Giza Governorate, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.
The King of Bahrain expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the Egyptian president, the “brotherly” Egyptian people, and the families of the victims, stressing the solidarity of the Kingdom of Bahrain with its “sister” Arab Republic of Egypt in this painful incident, wishing the families of the victims patience and the injured a speedy recovery and wellness.
Turkey
The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed its condolences for the victims of a fire that broke out in Abu Sefein Church in Giza Governorate, west of the Egyptian capital, Cairo.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a telegram of condolences, which was published today, Sunday, on its website, “it has received news of the death of dozens as a result of the church fire, with great sadness,” according to the Turkish Anatolia News Agency.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry wished “a speedy recovery to the injured and offered its condolences to the families of the victims and to the Egyptian state and its brotherly people.”
Kuwait
The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Ahmad, sent a cable of condolences to President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, expressing his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to President Al-Sisi and the families of the victims of the fire incident that broke out in the (Abu Sefin) Church, west of the capital, Cairo.
The Emir of Kuwait expressed his best wishes to the families of the victims, and to the injured, a speedy recovery and wellness, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).
The Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad, also sent a similar cable of condolences to President Al-Sisi.
Iraq
The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences to the brothers in the Arab Republic of Egypt, as a result of the fire that occurred this morning, Sunday, in the Abu Sefin Church in Imbaba area, in Giza Governorate, which killed a number of citizens and injured others.
In a press statement, the ministry said, “We share with our Egyptian brothers, the government and people, the pain of grief at these times, and we offer our sincere heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the victims, and we pray for mercy and satisfaction, and a speedy recovery for the wounded.”
Arab Parliament
The Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoumi, expressed his condolences for the victims of the fire accident that broke out in an Egyptian church in Giza Governorate, which resulted in many casualties.
In a press statement today, Al-Asoumi affirmed the Arab Parliament’s solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt in this painful incident. Al-Soumi expressed his full support for the measures taken by Egypt to contain the crisis.
Jordan
The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs expressed its deepest condolences and sympathy to the Arab Republic of Egypt for the victims of the tragic fire accident that occurred today, Sunday, in a church in Giza Governorate, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.
In a press statement reported by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the Ministry’s spokesperson, Ambassador Haitham Abu Al-Ful, affirmed the Kingdom’s sympathy with the government and people of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, expressing sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
