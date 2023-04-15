The developments that took place in Sudan, this Saturday evening, sparked many Arab and international reactions.

The Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, called for “the speedy cessation of military operations in Sudan, the utmost restraint, and the avoidance of escalation.”

Prince Faisal bin Farhan said, through his Twitter account for social communication, “We call on the brothers in Sudan to quickly stop military operations, exercise maximum restraint, avoid escalation, and give priority to the interest of the brotherly Sudanese people by preserving their gains and capabilities, and to return to the framework agreement that aims to reach A political declaration that achieves security, stability and prosperity for Sudan and its brotherly people.

And Saudi Arabia expressed, earlier today, its “grave concern over the state of escalation” in Sudan.

And the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a statement, that the Kingdom “calls on the military component and all political leaders in Sudan to give priority to the language of dialogue, restraint and wisdom, and to unite the ranks in a way that contributes to completing the consensus that has been achieved, including the framework agreement aimed at reaching a political declaration that will be achieved according to it.” Political stability, economic recovery and prosperity for Sudan and its brotherly people,” according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In turn, Jordan expressed its deep concern about the developments taking place in Sudan. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on all parties to exercise restraint, stop operations immediately, return to dialogue and calm, and adhere to the political framework agreement, in a way that establishes a new phase that meets the aspirations and aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people, and contributes to strengthening security and political and economic stability in Sudan, according to Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the violence. In a statement by his official spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, the Secretary-General called on both parties in Sudan to work on an immediate cessation of actions, restore calm and start dialogue to resolve the current crisis, warning that any further escalation would have a devastating impact on civilians and exacerbate the humanitarian situation in the country.

The Secretary-General also called on countries in the region to support efforts to restore order and return to the path of transition in Sudan.

The European Union called on all Sudanese forces to stop the violence immediately.

In a tweet, the European High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security, Josep Borrell, described the news from Sudan as alarming, stressing that the escalation would only exacerbate the situation.

Borrell stressed that the protection of civilians is a priority, pointing out that all European Union employees in Sudan are safe, as their safety has been confirmed.

In Britain, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly called on the Sudanese leadership to de-escalate.

“The violence across Sudan must stop immediately,” Cleverly said on Twitter. “The UK calls on the Sudanese leadership to do everything in their power to rein in their forces and de-escalate to prevent further bloodshed.”