America
- Chargé d’Affairs of the United States Mission to Israel Stephanie Hallett condemned the “indiscriminate firing of rockets by Hamas terrorists at Israeli civilians.”
- Halit continued: “I am in contact with Israeli officials, and I fully support Israel’s right to defend itself against such terrorist acts.”
Russia
- Russia called on the Israeli and Palestinian sides to exercise “restraint.”
- The Kremlin’s envoy to the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, said: “We are in contact with everyone. With the Israelis, the Palestinians and the Arabs.”
Britain
- The United Kingdom “unequivocally condemned Hamas’s horrific attacks on Israeli civilians,” in a statement issued Saturday by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.
- Cleverly wrote on the “X” platform, “Twitter”, previously, that “the United Kingdom will always support Israel’s right to defend itself.”
France
- French President Emmanuel Macron said: “I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks currently striking Israel. I express my full solidarity with the victims, their families and their loved ones.”
Germany
- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on the X platform: “I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks on Israel from Gaza. The violence and firing of rockets at innocent civilians must stop now. We fully stand in solidarity with Israel and its right under international law to defend itself in the face of terrorism.” “.
Ukraine
- “Ukraine firmly condemns the ongoing terrorist attacks on Israel, including the firing of rockets at civilian populations in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported on social networks.
- She added: “We express our support for Israel in its right to defend itself and its people.”
Türkiye
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Israel and the Palestinians to “act rationally,” calling for them to refrain from hostilities that aggravate the situation.
Spain
- Acting Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez said on the X platform: “We strongly condemn the extremely dangerous terrorist attacks launched from Gaza against Israel.”
- He added: “We are very affected by this random violence. All our solidarity is with the victims.”
Egypt
- Egypt warned in a statement of “serious consequences” of escalating tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.
- In the statement published by the official news agency, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for “exercising the utmost levels of restraint and avoiding exposing civilians to further risks.”
- Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ahmed Abu Zeid, said that Egypt is conducting intensive contacts at all levels to contain the current crisis.
What happened Saturday morning?
- Hamas fired dozens of rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, setting off air raid sirens across the country.
- The Israeli army announced that a number of Palestinian militants had infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip, and ordered residents along the border area to remain in their homes.
- Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant approved a large-scale call-up of reserve soldiers according to the needs of the Israeli army.
- The minister declared a state of emergency within 80 kilometers of the Gaza Strip, allowing the Home Front Command to restrict gatherings.
- Israeli Channel 12 said that the attack resulted in hundreds of people being injured, at least 40 of whom were in serious condition.
- Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee: Hamas fired about 2,200 shells and missiles towards Israel, in addition to infiltration operations into some areas and towns.
- The Israeli army announced the launch of a military operation called “Iron Swords” against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
#Arab #international #reactions. #world #comment #Hamas #attacks