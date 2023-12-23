Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

After several resolutions drafted by the Arab Group at the United Nations, the United Arab Emirates succeeded in reaching a resolution that was approved by the UN Security Council, requiring the entry of more urgent and necessary humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and the protection of civilians, which experts and analysts considered “a major international achievement for diplomacy.” The UAE,” especially with the use of its veto power more than once in refusal to pass similar decisions.

The new UN resolution issued by the Security Council, No. 2720, requires the Secretary-General of the United Nations to appoint a coordinator to supervise the delivery of aid to Gaza and to establish a new international mechanism for humanitarian aid and increase it on a large scale. The resolution was adopted with the approval of 13 of the 15 members of the Council, and two members abstained, namely United States and Russia.

The resolution calls on Palestinians and Israelis, for the first time since October 7, to stop hostilities and stress the importance of protecting civilians and humanitarian workers, and the Security Council’s firm commitment to the vision of a two-state solution in which Israel and Palestine live side by side in peace and with secure and recognized borders in line with international law. and relevant United Nations resolutions.

Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, considered that the Security Council’s resolution constitutes a very important step in the UAE’s path, noting that it will allow the entry of aid, which constitutes the lifeline of the people of Gaza, and its delivery to those who are most in need. Need it.

Several Arab and Western countries, including Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, Jordan, Yemen, Britain, and the United Nations, welcomed the UN Security Council resolution as “a step on the path to a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip” and emphasized the importance of introducing more aid, as the Egyptian Foreign Ministry indicated that establishing a mechanism sponsored by The United Nations to implement humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip to deal with the tragic humanitarian situation is “important and pivotal,” with the appointment of a high-level UN coordinator to facilitate the entry of aid into the Strip through coordination, monitoring and verification.

Outstanding efforts

Abdel Fattah Dawla, spokesman for the Fatah movement, said that the Palestinians appreciate the efforts of the UAE to reach a resolution in the Security Council to increase the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, noting that this is not the first time, as the UAE has repeatedly sought to reach a diplomatic solution that would stipulate A ceasefire for humanitarian reasons in the Gaza Strip, which is a praiseworthy matter and will not be forgotten by the Palestinians for the brothers in the UAE.

Abdel Fattah Dawla added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the Palestinian Authority, in cooperation with Arab and international partners, led by the UAE, is working on all diplomatic solutions for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, especially with the escalation of the unprecedented humanitarian crisis hitting the Strip and the recent rise in the number of victims.

A diplomatic move

In turn, Advisor to the Palestinian President, Mahmoud Al-Habbash, stressed the importance of the diplomatic step taken by the United Arab Emirates in the Security Council, considering that it expressed the Arab depth and joint work in all aspects to lift the crisis and pressure on the Gaza Strip and the severe humanitarian crisis it has been suffering since the 7th of April. Last October.

The Palestinian President’s advisor added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that “joint work must continue between all partners, not only the Arabs but also in the world, to work on the main demand of the Palestinian people, which is a ceasefire as soon as possible, especially with the crushing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.” Gaza, which according to international organizations has turned into the most dangerous region in the world, with all its residents suffering from a hunger crisis that will worsen during the coming period.

He pointed out that the international community must do its part and help reach a final solution requiring a ceasefire as soon as possible, praising the UAE’s efforts in the Security Council, which did not stop despite the use of the American “veto” more than once.

Important step

In this context, Ambassador Mounir Zahran, the former Egyptian ambassador to the United Nations and President of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, praised the Emirati role in passing the extraordinary resolution in the Security Council without any “veto,” considering that this constitutes an important step on the path to a permanent ceasefire as it has become established. Pursue Palestinian self-determination and work to implement the two-state solution as soon as possible.

Ambassador Mounir Zahran said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that “Arab harmony with regard to drafting the resolution and proving its importance is also a very complex and important diplomatic process, and it must be noted, as the Arab group worked together at the United Nations to formulate the resolution in a way that could be passed, especially with the lack of previous success.” In passing any decisions due to the veto of the United States of America.

He pointed out that the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip was a troubling process, and its confirmation by the Security Council represents a real achievement by Arab diplomats in general and the UAE in particular. The prominent diplomatic expert stressed that “this decision will be built upon during the coming period, especially since it gave clear legitimacy that will be built upon to demand a permanent ceasefire, and urgently, especially with the humanitarian crisis recognized by the resolution issued by the highest international body, which is the UN Security Council, and therefore it will be done.” Building on it effectively during the coming period.”