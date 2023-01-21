Many Arab countries and the Islamic world condemned the burning of a copy of the Noble Qur’an during a demonstration by the extreme right in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, today, Saturday.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation and denunciation of “the Swedish authorities allowing an extremist to burn a copy of the Holy Qur’an in front of the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Stockholm.”
The ministry affirmed, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), “the Kingdom’s firm position calling for the importance of spreading the values of dialogue, tolerance and coexistence, and rejecting hatred and extremism.”
And Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation of the burning of a copy of the Noble Qur’an.
In a statement reported by the official Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the minister called on the international community to assume its responsibilities to stop such unacceptable acts, reject all forms of hatred and extremism, hold the perpetrators accountable, work not to link politics and religion, spread the values of dialogue, tolerance and peaceful coexistence among peoples, and prevent any A form of offense to all monotheistic religions.”
In Jordan, the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs condemned the burning of the Noble Qur’an.
In a statement issued by the official Petra news agency, the ministry rejected this act, considering it “a crime and an insult to the religious feeling of every Muslim on earth” and an attack on the Holy Book, adding that “this heinous crime would fuel feelings of anger and hatred among the peoples of the world.” and obstructing the process of religious coexistence among people.”
Jordan stressed that “states must respect religions and not allow those who tamper with the targeting of sacred religious symbols, especially the Holy Qur’an, the book of God, because of its privacy and sanctity for all Muslims.”
In turn, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a statement, “We condemn in the strongest terms this despicable attack on our holy book… Allowing this anti-Islamic act, which targets Muslims and insults our sacred values under the cover of freedom of expression, is totally unacceptable.”
These condemnations were issued after Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right, anti-Islam “Hard Line” party, burned a copy of the Holy Qur’an in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry urged Sweden to take necessary measures against the perpetrators and called on all countries to take concrete steps against Islamophobia.
Paludan, who also holds Swedish citizenship, has previously organized a number of demonstrations, during which he burned copies of the Noble Qur’an.
