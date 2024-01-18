Ahmed Shaaban, Agencies (Capitals)

The Palestine Committee of the Arab Parliament called on the international community and active parties to intervene immediately and put pressure on the Israeli forces to urge them to stop the attacks and protect defenseless civilians, while the European Parliament called, during a meeting in Strasbourg, for a permanent ceasefire and the resumption of efforts for a political solution.

The meeting of the Palestine Committee, headed by Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoumi, at the headquarters of the Arab Parliament in Cairo, yesterday, discussed developments in events and the dangerous escalation that the Palestinian territories occupied for 104 days have witnessed.

The committee also discussed the efforts and movements of the Arab Parliament in the previous stage and the upcoming plan of action to support the Palestinian cause.

During the meeting, the committee called on the Israeli forces to abide by the rules of international humanitarian law and submit to the will for peace based on international law, stressing the Arab Parliament’s firm position in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state.

In a related context, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, stressed the need to stop the war in the Gaza Strip, which led to a horrific humanitarian catastrophe, and the need to enter humanitarian and relief aid without any obstacles in order to alleviate the severity of the humanitarian disaster caused by Israel.

During his meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgios Gerapetriss, Aboul Gheit stressed that the two-state solution remains the basis for any future arrangements regarding the fate of the Palestinian people, who have the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state.

For its part, European representatives yesterday called for a “permanent” ceasefire in Gaza, in a non-binding resolution that requires the “immediate” release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip in order to stop the fighting.

During a meeting in Strasbourg, the European Parliament called in this text for a permanent ceasefire and the resumption of efforts for a political solution on the condition of the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

The text was approved by a majority of 312 deputies, compared to 131 who voted against it and 72 who abstained from voting, out of 705 deputies in Parliament.