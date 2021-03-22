Behind closed doors as has been the entire trial process, the General War Council will announce this Monday from noon its sentence regarding the responsibility of 8 sailors (including the former head of the force, Admiral Jorge Srur) in the sinking of the submarine ARA San Juan in the waters of the South Atlantic, which caused the death of its 44 crew members.

As indicated this Sunday Clarion, there will be dismissals – maximum penalty for “very serious offenses” – which would be in two cases, within a “range” of different attributions of responsibilities in the tragedy and the subsequent handling of the crisis, which will also lead to acquittals, presumably from the lower-ranking seafarers who were serving as “advisers” when the tragedy occurred on November 15, 2017.

“There are those who want to absolve everyone, and those who push to wipe them all without distinction. The sentence will have a middle way, to do justice”, They indicated to Clarion high official sources, with access to the actions of the War Council.

This Monday the sentence will be known, but according to the Code of Discipline of the Armed Forces, only on Friday -five days in a row- will the fundamentals be announced. It has not yet been decided whether by reading the around 250 pages or by transferring the parties.

Therefore, and given the impact the sentence will have, in the Libertador Building, headquarters of the Ministry of Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff -whose vertices formed the council of war- they wait for hectic hours, between now and friday Aware of the discomfort of sectors of the Navy, the War Council prepared a statement for this Monday, noting that the naval force for different reasons did not initiate its own internal trial on three occasions and led to the previous administration to the Minister of Defense.

They will detail that Srur’s successor was first, Admiral José Luis Villán, who excused himself for being a friend (promotion partner) of López Mazzeo; then his second, Admiral Medrano; López Mazzeo being third in seniority, therefore there was no one in the force who investigated his conduct. They will say that it was Villán himself who “suggested” to then Minister Oscar Aguad “exercise his power” to initiate the investigation, so this months later (already in 2018) he entrusted it to the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at that time, General Bari of the Sosa Valley.

They will say -this is what they were preparing this Sunday, as he could know Clarion– That the general appointed Commodore Méndez, who was the “prosecutor”, an audit officer, who had been advised by a diver, two other experts with the rank of sea captain and who was seconded by another auditor, also a captain of the ship. It is a battery that they prepare to counteract the rough waters in the military ranks and with the Navy, since there are no sailors involved in the process.

Now, the Council of War that will give its sentence this Monday was chaired by the Deputy Minister of Defense Sergio rossi (delegated by Minister Agustín Rossi, who is also his cousin), the head of the EMC, Major General Juan Martin Paleo and the deputy chief, brigadier Pedro Girardi.

The seafarers were subjected to the process in hearings that were held throughout the summer and through which 50 witnesses paraded, without the relatives of the crew members of the submarine being able to attend, as it was a process “public-military” (Only the defendants, their lawyers and advisers could attend).

They are in addition to Admiral Srur; Rear Admiral Enrique López Mazzeo, former Commander of Training and Enlistment; Captain Carlos Ferraro, who was in charge of the Submarines Project; Captain Claudio Villamide, former commander of the Submarine force; Rear Admiral Luis Malchiodi, former Chief of Maintenance and Arsenals; Captain Héctor Alonso, former Chief of Staff of the Submarine Force; the frigate captain Hugo Miguel Correa, former head of the Submarine Force Operations Department; and Lieutenant Commander Jorge Andrés Sulia, former head of the Logistics Department.

Since the Code of Discipline exists (2009) that replaced the old Code of Military Justice, criminal matters are no longer part of the military jurisdiction, only disciplinary matters.

“The Council of War is not going to determine the cause of the sinking of the submarine. He evaluated and studied the (disciplinary) performance of the eight military personnel in the crisis “, said a military source.

This is the fourth advice since the Discipline Code exists, in 2009, and undoubtedly the most transcendent. Seafarers, if convicted, may appeal to the Justice in Administrative Litigation, which acts as a court of appeal. The criminal case is carried out by the federal court of Caleta Olivia in charge of Marta Yáñez.