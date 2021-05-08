The national government approved the regulation of the law that grants only once an extraordinary economic benefit to the families of the victims of the sinking of the submarine ARA San Juan.

Through Decree 316/2021, which bears the signatures of President Alberto Fernández, the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of Defense, Agustín Rossi, the regulation of Law No. 27,615 was approved.

The rule promulgated last March by the Government recognizes the family members of the military personnel who are crew members of the submarine ARA San Juan the right to receive for one time an extraordinary economic benefit per family group, according to the crew payroll.

It is highlighted that this benefit will have the character of extraordinary compensation for the incident that occurred in 2017 on the occasion of the sinking of the submarine at a time when it was carrying out surveillance and control tasks of the sea at the limit of the exclusive economic zone.

The compensation “will be equivalent to the monthly remuneration of the agents of level A, grade O of the Collective Agreement of Sectorial Work of the Personnel of the National Public Employment System (SINEP), approved by decree 2,098 of December 3, 2008, its amendments and supplements, multiplied by the coefficient one hundred (100) “, was indicated in the law.

The regulations specified that the Ministry of Defense, as the enforcement authority, must “collect” from the credited beneficiary or beneficiaries “the waiver of all rights for compensation for damages “derived from the tragedy.

The submarine ARA San Juan, which disappeared on November 15, 2017 on its way from Ushuaia to Mar del Plata, was found at a depth of 907 meters and about 500 kilometers from Comodoro Rivadavia, where the center of search operations was located.

