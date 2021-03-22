Who rules the sea? The ruling of the General War Council that disciplined 8 sailors for the tragedy of the ARA San Juan fueled a internal debate in the military ranks, especially in the Navy, by how it affects the figure of the Commander (of a warship in this case) and his responsibilities in operations in the middle of the ocean, or in the event of unforeseen events such as the fire reported from the submarine before its disappearance.

A few days ago and when the failure could be seen coming, the Council of Navy Admirals met to analyze the case -already with firm data on how the resolution was coming- and he sent to Minister Agustín Rossi his concern about how the decision would affect the chain of command, military sources revealed to Clarion.

They assure that Rossi (another version says that he participated live in the naval conclave) was shown receptive. But also, other sources close to the War Council assured that the judges resolved “without any kind of pressure or indication” from politics.

Anyway, who expressed the concern in a statement was the Naval Center, the traditional institution that groups retired sailors. “These days the sailors are in a state of vigil due to the near outcome of the Council of War, which is judging a group of officers for the events that occurred with the submarine ARA San Juan. This is due to the doubt that exists regarding whether he understands or at least understands what it means to be a Commander at Sea ”.

The warning took shape in the most serious sanction adopted by the Council of War, the dismissal of the Captain Claudio Villamide, that he was commander of the Submarine Force at the time of the tragedy, and that he was on dry land.

The “very serious” offense was, according to the resolution, “negligence” due to “lack of care or neglect of the troops and equipment in their charge, not having expressly ordered or recommended to the Commander of the ARA San Juan the convenience of remaining on the surface for a limited period, maintaining communication at intervals until defining a mode of action that would allow safe navigation back to port ”. He was also blamed for not adopting measures to urgently summon the General Staff of his Command.

The role of the commander is the subject of debate in these hours in the force as a result of the case. “The commander has the power to make his own decisions beyond what is ordered, even if it is to safeguard the safety of the material and the crew,” he told Clarion a retired commander of the Navy.

They say that only the commander could assess the risks on the spot, the possibility of returning to port sailing on the surface, which in the case of a submarine is “a soccer ball” in the middle of the waves, a movement that is impossible to resist for long. time still among seasoned sailors.

“This is what is under discussion, because the chain of command can give orders but there are decisions that can only be made by someone who has been extensively trained and selected and is on site, as was the case of Captain Pedro Fernández ”of the ARA San Juan, he adds.

The resolution of the Council of War known yesterday contains the convictions (and acquittals) and their causes, but the fundamentals, of about 250 pages, will be made public on Friday, after five consecutive days, as established by the Armed Forces Discipline Code. There will then, for all cases, more reasons on the table.

These days there was also concern in the Council of War for the criticisms that there were no sailors, judging sailors. That is why in the statement that they released this Monday they sought to clarify the genesis of the process, that the Navy at the time (in the management of Admiral José Luis Villán, who succeeded Marcelo Srur) excused itself from advancing in the process and that the formation of the Council of War is carried out according to what is established in the Discipline Code: Minister or Vice of Defense; chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (Martín Paleo) and the second officer who follows him in seniority, in this case a brigadier (Pedro Girardi). “He could have been an admiral, if he were in that position,” they assured.

According to naval sources, the sanction to Marcelo Srur, the former head of the force, did not fall badly in internal sectors that already harshly criticized his role during the crisis that followed the loss of contact with the submarine, whose last communication was on 15 December. November 2017.

But, for many, there was also the feeling that the thread was cut “in the middle”, the toughest sanction for a captain, Villamide. “To demarcate the head is to demarcate the power,” they slip.

