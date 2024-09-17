Ara: History Untold is a video game from Oxide Games, from Xbox, it is a turn-based strategy game, but it has a great historical review base that will surprise you. TierraGamer had the opportunity to talk with part of the team and thanks to that, we have very interesting details about what you can expect from the game.

In principle, Ara: History Untold It allows you to play with the essence of the idea of ​​a leader and specifically with the development that you wish to give to the concept.It is worth noting that this, of course, attempts to reach something deeper on an ideological level. What kind of leader would you like to be and, to that end, what kind of guidance and decisions will you make when forging the future of your city?

Ara: History Untold It is a video game with multiple nuances and although, as was confessed in the conversationat the beginning of the title’s development, the delivery was designed for veteran strategists, the video game ended up being much more kind and openthe aim is to ensure that any type of player with a taste for or interest in turn-based strategy is able to enjoy this title from Oxide Games. So, in short, if you have any interest in this type of release, you could choose to play it, the promise is that you will get what you are looking for.

Ara: History Untold It is a title that will welcome all types of players with open arms.

Ara: History Untold, details to discover the tone of the video game

What type of delivery is Ara: History Untold?

Ara: History Untold It is a video game that pursues two things, on the one hand, allows you to create an interesting environment where you, as a leader, are able to manage, organize and develop your Empire into the progress you want. Ultimately, the success of YOUR nation may be very different from my idea of ​​it, so there will be things to think about for yourself, in pursuit of the future of your liking.

On the other hand, you make the story, although, The delivery has worthy historical bases and is full of interesting chiaroscuros, Ara: History Untold seeks that you contribute and give twists to what has already been writtenSo don’t expect a history lecture, but rather sketches that you can modify yourself. A wonderful idea for several reasons. If you like world history, this book will allow you to connect your knowledge and expand it, however, if you don’t know much or as much as you would like, this book will also help you expand your horizons.

Let’s remember that video games – which are “pure mathematics” in creation, as they told us in the interview – have much more theory and always end up teaching us things, especially installments like these, which are very sophisticated on a narrative level and although they invite you to explore and create, they also instruct you while you have fun, wonderful!

A very important part of Ara: History Untold They are the heroes who can guide you in the world; and well, it should be noted that they are of different types and everything depends on the idea that you yourself have of heroism, of the homeland, of the community and of progress, to listen to one or the other.. Since we have characters like Sappho of Lesbos —the Greek poet— as well as more defined military personnel like the independentists of the United States, great time jumps, eh?

Ara: History Untold There are hundreds of heroes and each one will be able to shine depending on whether you find them useful or not.. Precisely something special about his catalogue of heroes, which I can’t stop thinking about, is precisely thinking about the concept of the hero, for example, Record of Ragnarok (as we wrote here Record of Ragnarok: The End of Heroes) or the saga of FateI mean, what kind of hero does society need today, and what kind of people can manage those ideas? How can we achieve that? Would you want a dictatorship? Something more liberal? How would that work? Do we still need heroes to guide us, to save us?

Source: Microsoft

About the Heroes of Ara: History Untold

When we ask about it, well, it seems that, in principle, history—or records of world history—has not really been kind; it is natural, so much time, various events, and endless people… However, the team of Ara: History Untold He sought to shed light precisely on these small, important details that had been forgotten, in other words, the facts that had been pushed aside and had not received much attention.

Well, some things have more potential than they appear, and that is exactly what the film is looking for: to balance the idea of ​​the story a bit. Thanks to this, we will see very interesting characters.

The team mentioned characters that are far from preconceived ideas such as binarity, so we will see an interesting plurality, from different perspectives. There will be everything from Indian characters to notable mentions of antiquity.

The heroes of Ara: History Untold They come to show us the different shades of heroism throughout time.

Source: Microsoft

Why should we play a historical bases installment?

Several reasons will attract you to Ara: History Untold In principle, the video game is not a classic strategy game or one of historical episodes (like visual novels), however, it is part of it, trying to make the story and the experiences as intuitive as they are interesting, so that immersion in the world is pleasant and meaningful, in this way, a narrative will not be imposed, but rather it will invite you to build.

After that, an endless number of possibilities will open up for players who will be presented with a mosaic of possibilities and will choose the one they think will take them down the path they want.

Source: Microsoft

When is Ara: History Untold coming out?

Ara: History Untold will be released on Tuesday, September 24 on XBOX consoles and on Game Pass from day one. From the narrative and strategy mechanics, it sounds like a game worth checking out from day one. What do you think? Will you give it a try?

