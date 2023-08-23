In the last minutes of the Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live we got the chance to see Ara History Untold, planned for PC and Xbox Series X|S. It’s coming in 2024.

It is a 4X strategic game which allows you to evolve your civilization by creating your own alternative history of the world. We will obviously have the possibility of following different evolutionary approaches, focusing on cultural or military expansion.

We will have access to dynamic maps with boundless landscapes: we will be able to explore tropical forests, sandy deserts, seas and more. As civilizations grow, the various regions will be increasingly alive and we will see our citizens polarize the world and react dynamically to large-scale events, especially the major ones such as war, famines and the arrival of new riches.

We will also be able to take on the role of well-known figures from terrestrial history: we could become Queen Nefertiti of ancient Egypt, or the poetess Sappho of the Greeks or George Washington of the United States of America. There will be many peoples, nations and various styles of play that we can approach.