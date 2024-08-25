A long gameplay video of Ara: History Untold It was published by IGN: we are talking about over fifty minutes of sequences taken from the new strategy game produced by Microsoft, captured for the occasion on the Gamescom showfloor.

It’s about the initial stages of the campaignas can be seen from the selection of the faction and the setting of the first territories, which we will naturally have the task of developing and expanding over the years and centuries in order to achieve prosperity for our people.

The video also gives you a glimpse of theAra: History Untold interfacedesigned for the only version of the game announced so far, the PC one, and therefore intended for use with mouse and keyboard, with a large number of clickable menus and windows.

Microsoft’s intention with this project is clearly to chase Civilization on its territorydelivering an equally rich and compelling experience to Xbox Game Pass subscribers: will it succeed?