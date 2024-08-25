A long gameplay video of Ara: History Untold It was published by IGN: we are talking about over fifty minutes of sequences taken from the new strategy game produced by Microsoft, captured for the occasion on the Gamescom showfloor.
It’s about the initial stages of the campaignas can be seen from the selection of the faction and the setting of the first territories, which we will naturally have the task of developing and expanding over the years and centuries in order to achieve prosperity for our people.
The video also gives you a glimpse of theAra: History Untold interfacedesigned for the only version of the game announced so far, the PC one, and therefore intended for use with mouse and keyboard, with a large number of clickable menus and windows.
Microsoft’s intention with this project is clearly to chase Civilization on its territorydelivering an equally rich and compelling experience to Xbox Game Pass subscribers: will it succeed?
A fascinating experience
Presented at Gamescom with a new trailer, Ara: History Untold seems to put on the table a fascinating experience, capable of mixing different mechanics such as a simultaneous shift system and a non-linear technology tree.
The game also leverages features such as the synchronous or asynchronous multiplayer with cloud support, a very free approach to the player’s actions and a dynamic world, full of life and charm, which alternates the most varied landscapes.
It won’t take long to judge Ara: History Untold, as the strategy game is set to be released next year. September 24th on PC.
