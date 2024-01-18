Ara: History Untold it was finally shown in more detail with an in-depth analysis in video during this evening's Xbox Developer Direct, which gave us the opportunity to discover more precisely how this interesting 4X strategy game with a pseudo-historical setting works, with exit period expected in autumn 2024 on PC and on day one on Game Pass.

The most obvious reference that can be made is with Civilization, but Ara: History Untold proves to have a very strong and notable identity, presenting several rather unique characteristics, or at least making an excellent mix of different elements that coordinate in one 4X management strategy of considerable depth.

In the video, the developers take us into a deep dive into the game's mechanics, allowing us to discover them more clearly.

Ara: History Untold is decidedly deep and complex, allowing you to travel through the history of various civilizations from ancient times to modern times, but with a truly impressive amount of mechanics.