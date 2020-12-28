Music Composer AR Rahman’s mother Karima Begum has passed away. Rahman himself shared a picture of his mother on social media and confirmed the news. Karima Begum was ill for a long time. a R. His fans are commenting on Rahman’s post and consoles him by paying homage to his mother. a R. Rahman was very close to his mother. In an interview, he told that his mother had recognized his talent for music. She knew that I could move towards music in the future. AR Rahman said in an interview to Chennai Times that I had an understanding of music.

She was spiritually higher than me in the way she thought and made decisions. He inspired me to move away from school in 11th grade and move towards music. It was his thinking that I should go in the direction of music and I am in this situation today.

a R. Rahman had said that our relationship was not like films where mother and son are often shown hugging. We have a lot of respect for each other. AR Rahman’s childhood name was Dilip, but he had changed his religion and AR. Rahman was named. AR Rahman’s mother also converted to Islam while converting. Her name was Kasturi Shekhar earlier, but later she became Karima Begum. AR Rahman’s father passed away only when he was only 9 years old.

Recalling his childhood struggles, AR Rahman had said that his father had died when I was nine years old. Then my mother used to borrow Dad’s musical instruments and drive home. People had also advised them to sell them, but the mother refused, saying that my son would take care of them.