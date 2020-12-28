Karima Begum, the famous music composer of Indian music industry and mother of singer Arr Rahman, has passed away. He died in Chennai. AR Rahman shared a picture of his mother on social media and confirmed his demise. Mother Karima Begum’s health was not well. He had age related diseases, which led to his death.

According to the information received, his last rites will be performed today. Karima Begum married Rajagopal Kulasekharan, who was a music composer. He primarily worked in the Malayalam film. He composed music in 52 films. 23 of these films were Malayalam. He was the music conduit for more than 100 films.

Watch AR Rahman’s tweet here

AR Rahman was close to his mother

His debut song as music director was ‘Chotta Muthal Chudala Vare’, which became quite a hit in Kerala. This song was the song of the 1964 film Pazhassi Raja. AR Rahman was very close to his mother. In an interview, he revealed that his mother knew that her son’s future would be bright in the world of music.

Bright future in music

AR Rahman said in the interview, “She likes music. For the sake of spirit, she thinks and decides better than me. She immediately decides to make music. She gave me music in class 11 Education. He firmly believed that my bright future lies in music. “

Mother brought up after father’s death

AR Rahman further said that their relationship was not like a film relationship where mother and son constantly hug each other. But, they had a lot of respect for each other. When Rahman was 9 years old, his father Rajagopal Kulasekharan died. After this, his mother raised him.

