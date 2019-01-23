Karima Begum, the Oscar award winner music composer and mother of singer AR Rahman, has died on December 28 in Chennai. AR Rahman was very close to his mother. In such a situation, it is a great loss for them to lose their mother. AR Rahman’s life lived in his mother’s heart and he is seen remembering his mother on every special occasion. At the same time, the story behind music composer becoming Muslim is very interesting.

Worked in friend’s band at the age of 11

AR Rahman died when his father was nine years old. The financial condition of the house had deteriorated after the death of his father, when his mother used to run the house by lending his father’s musical instruments. AR Rahman’s mother was also advised to sell the father’s equipment and to spend the house on his interest, but he refused to do so. He said that his son would take care of these things. AR Rahman used to play synthesizer for ‘Rahman Band Roots’ at the age of 11 with his childhood friend Shivamani. He was also instrumental in the founding of Chennai-based band Nemesis Avenue. He also played piano, harmonium, guitar.

The effect of Islam on music composer

AR Rahman’s mother had great faith in Sufi saint Pir Karimullah Shah Qadri. However, his mother believed in Hinduism. AR Rahman had told in an interview that when his sister’s health deteriorated at the age of 23, she went to the Islamic religious place with the whole family. After this, his sister became healthy. This had such an impact on the music composer that he converted to Islam and converted to Islam.

Actors should sing their film song on their own if it’s time: AR Rahman

Religion did not affect any relationship

AR Rehman, referring to the conversion, said that he went to meet Qadri Saheb 10 years after his father’s death. He was unwell and cared for by his mother. He considered her his daughter. A year after meeting Qadri Sahab, AR Rahman shifted to Kodambakkam with his family. His family still lives there. He realized that it was right to choose a path. Both he and his mother loved the path of Sufism. Therefore, they adopted Sufi Islam. AR Rehman said that his conversion to religion did not affect his relationship with anyone. He said that the people around him did not matter. The most important thing was that he learned about equality and integrity of God.

Hindu astrology gave Muslim name

AR Rahman did not like his real name Dilip Kumar. Talking about the name change, he had told in the interview that the truth is that he did not like his name. The name did not suit his image. Prior to adopting Sufism, AR Rahman went to show his horoscope to an astrologer to get his sister married. At that time he wanted to change his name and create his new identity. Astrology said that the names Abdul Rahman and Abdul Rahim would be good for them. He liked the name Rahman. Hindu astrology gave the name Muslim. His mother wanted him to add Allaharakha to his name as well. In this way he became AR Rahman.

‘Vande Mataram’ got second place

Let us know that more than 200 crores recordings of songs of AR Rahman have been sold. He is ranked among the 10 best musicians in the world. His album ‘Vande Mataram’, made in 1997 on the 50th anniversary of the country’s Ajadi, was a huge success. ‘Vande Mataram’ was ranked second in 2002 when the BBC World Service surveyed the 10 most famous songs out of 7000 songs so far. The Guinness Book of World Records is also recorded due to its performance in most languages.