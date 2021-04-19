ofFlorian Naumann shut down

Annalena Baerbock should do it. She should go into the Bundestag election campaign as the Greens’ first candidate for Chancellor. In the evening she appears on TV. The news ticker.

The decision of the Greens fell on Annalena Baerbock * – she was nominated as candidate for chancellor.

ProSieben broadcasts an interview with her at 8:15 p.m. The moderators Bauerfeind and Mischke open the round with rather bizarre questions (update from 8:22 p.m.).

Update 9 p.m .: Annalena Baerbock survived her first major TV interview as a Green Chancellor candidate – despite the rather unconventional questions and approaches of the ProSieben presenters. The 40-year-old was asked, among other things, whether she was going to lose her ass in view of the possible responsibility as Chancellor. Baerbock came nevertheless largely with the usual repertoire of answers through the show.

Following the conversation, the work of ProSieben representatives Katrin Bauerfeind and Thilo Mischke is the main criticism in the social networks. “Yes, well, applause at the end counteracts the journalistic claim that ProSieben has set itself,” it said on Twitter – the moderators Mischke and Bauerfeind applauded at the end of the conversation. Or also: “The real test for #Baerbock wasn’t answering critical questions, but being able to keep the conversation going despite the stupid questions.”

Baerbock starts at ProSieben – and evades offer to attack Söder

Update 8:58 p.m .: Markus Söder said in an interview that he trusted her to “play a good role” in a federal government – “do you trust him to do that too?” Asks Bauerfeind Annalena Baerbock. The Greens avoid the opportunity to attack the competition. You hope to be able to make a good offer in the federal election campaign, explains Baerbock.

Update 8:55 p.m .: “Is Putin a murderer?” Asks Mischke Baerbock twice, referring to a statement by US President Joe Biden. Baerbock explains that it is difficult to judge from the outside who is responsible for what is happening in Russia. “We see that the Kremlin, and this president is in charge of it, is letting someone die,” says the Green leader, referring to the detained and hunger strike Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Germany must show a clear stance – for example with a view to the controversial Nordstream2 gas pipeline.

Update 8:50 p.m .: The designated Green top candidate defends the demands for changes in the Hartz IV system. If young people in Hartz-IV receiving families could not earn any additional money, one suggests that work is not worthwhile, says Baerbock. Moderator Thilo Mischke asked what the Greens want to reply to, who demanded that one had to earn money with work.

Baerbock in debut interview: Chancellor candidate reacts cautiously to the question of the ban

Update 8.45 p.m.: Baerbock warns that Germany is “in danger of being stuck in the last century” if politics does not change. The brand “Made in Germany” must become a brand “made in a climate-neutral Europe”. Politicians have so far been on sight and risked people standing on the street overnight. The 40 billion euros for cushioning the coal phase-out, for example, could have been put directly into improvements at an earlier point in time, says the Greens.

Update 8:42 p.m .: Baerbock also criticizes the “black zero” policy. The regulation caused problems for Germany. “Yes, we have to supplement the debt brake in the Basic Law with an investment obligation,” she says. The country is not doing well when it comes to rail infrastructure or Internet expansion, for example. Those who invest in good schools and daycare centers are investing in the future.

Update 8:38 p.m .: It is necessary now to “get started”, describes Baerbock her goal, in order to also appeal to non-voters. In terms of climate-friendly technologies, for example, the country is further ahead than politicians recognize. Moderator Mischke digresses with a question about bans in between. Baerbock does not want to agree: It is not about “making other people”, but all areas of life should be converted to climate-friendliness. For example, it makes no sense to prohibit driving if there is no public transport service.

“We finally have to set the rules,” says Baerbock, however. For example, factory farming is subsidized by political regulations. Politicians have to change the framework in order to move forward.

Baerbock reprimands Merkel’s Corona policy in a ProSieben interview: “Cultural workers in the rain”

Update 8.30 p.m .: In her first TV interview, Baerbock, as the designated candidate for chancellor, massively criticized the federal government’s corona policy. Children and schools are not adequately taken into account: they themselves have received a quarantine notice, in which they were asked to let the affected child eat alone in the nursery and to isolate them: “This is written for adults,” explains the Greens and calls for improvements .

Baerbock also reprimands that there is “no cooperation” in the government. The ministries of economics and finance, for example, would not have coordinated well when the corona aid was paid out. As a result, cultural workers, for example, were “left out in the rain”. Even clapping for nurses is not enough in the Corona crisis. Investments must be made in good hospitals – otherwise the problem will be carried out at the expense of the employees.

Update 8:28 p.m .: Annalena Baerbock reports that she was given “security” for the first time today – that is probably what security forces are meant. But the “feedback” from everyday life is still important to her.

Update 8:22 p.m .: The next provocatively phrased question: “Are you screwed up on ice?” Asks Bauerfeind. Baerbock laughs astonished at first. “Of course I have incredible respect and also humility for this task. But I’m not running alone, but with my party, ”she explains. Baerbock admits that she has no government experience. But that is also “their offer”: It’s about doing things differently.

Greens in the “Chancellor Office”? Baerbock makes a swipe at the Union in a ProSieben interview

Update 8:20 p.m .: The Basic Law stipulates that there is one person in the “Chancellor’s office”, explains Baerbock, explaining the Greens’ first decision to be a candidate for Chancellor. “You can never campaign alone,” she assures with a look at her colleague in the party leadership, Robert Habeck. “I don’t think I’m the better, it’s not about better or worse,” she explains when asked. It is “about the best offer at this time”. The party had given the signal that both candidates could – “please do it so that we don’t split up,” said Baerbock, probably also in a swipe at the situation in the Union.

Update 8:17 p.m .: Annalena Baerbock ignores the flippant greeting from the ProSieben presenters: “For the Greens, ‘Chernobyl’ is being postponed, that’s something, isn’t it?” Jokes Katrin Bauerfeind, referring to the planned broadcast of the TV series “Chernobyl “. It was of course an exciting day, replies the Green Chancellor candidate rather coolly.

Update 8:06 p.m .: In a few minutes, Annalena Baerbock will make her first TV appearance as the Greens’ candidate for chancellor – not on ARD or ZDF, for example, but on the private broadcaster ProSieben. We summarize the most important statements of the conversation with the moderators Katrin Bauerfeind and Thilo Mischke in this ticker for you.

Greens want to make Baerbock chancellor – practical test on private TV in the ticker

Background from April 19: Berlin – The fight for the Union chancellor candidacy between Armin Laschet (CDU) and Markus Söder (CSU) continues at full volume. The Greens demonstrated on Monday that it could be done differently. Of course, the conditions are not 100 percent comparable – but in contrast to the Union, the Greens made a noiseless decision: Annalena Baerbock is the Green candidate for Chancellor for the 2021 federal elections. Schedule adhered to. No open arguments. A party congress is due to confirm her nomination in June.

This was a successful first – because the party had never presented a candidate for chancellor before. But since the polls currently see the Greens clearly in second place, this step is only logical. In the end, Robert Habeck cleared the way for his co-chair. She will now be more in the spotlight, with Habeck at her side in the top duo.

At 8:15 p.m. ProSieben broadcasts an interview with the candidate for chancellor. Katrin Bauerfeind and Thilo Mischke will conduct the interview. You can then read important statements in this ticker.

Baerbock as the Green Chancellor candidate in the evening at ProSieben – wrestled for a solution behind closed doors

In the end, the decision should not have been made quite simply for the two of them: “We both wanted it, but in the end only one can do it,” admitted Habeck shortly before he announced the decision on Monday morning. “Over the past few days and weeks we have struggled to find the best solution in confidential, intimate, intensive, open, sometimes difficult conversations.” Baerbock said: “That was emotional for both of them.”

The Greens * are now preaching a new style of politics. “I always wanted power to be interpreted in such a way that leadership is lived in such a way that people grow together and don’t kick each other’s legs,” said Habeck. This is also the basis of the success of his party. He praised Baerbock as a “combative, focused, strong-willed woman who knows exactly what she wants and who will passionately represent the green agenda in this election campaign”. He promised: “I will throw myself into this election campaign with everything I can with full power.” In the past, the party was really no guarantee of harmony: Competence wrangling, wing battles, a lot of discussions – that’s how the Greens are known from earlier .

The Greens chairwoman Annalena Baerbock should lead her party as a candidate for chancellor in the federal election. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Annalena Baerbock is supposed to represent the Greens in the Chancellery – surveys continue to look good for her

But the new unity is apparently paying off: the Greens are currently around 20 percent in surveys. If the support lasts until the federal election in 2021 * on September 26, the Greens could more than double their best result to date of 10.7 percent in a federal election from 2009. The eco-party could become a serious threat to the CDU / CSU. “The Union is within reach,” said Habeck. Because the topic of climate protection worries people, many are disillusioned by the government’s corona policy and the affairs of the Union. And even CSU boss Söder expects: “It will be about the first place between black and green, green and black.” (dpa / cibo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

List of rubric lists: © Kay Nietfeld / dpa