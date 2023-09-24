Upcoming augmented reality horror, Scrylight, will be a “fully immersive, 360 degree ghost hunting experience” that will not just turn your own home into a haunted house, but also interact with your real-life smart lights and doorbells, too.

With ghosts able to “haunt players in real world scenarios, activating real world devices”, developer Spectropia Studios uses Niantic’s genre-defining AR technology to “blur the boundaries of what’s real and what isn’t”.

Scrylight Trailer.

Features of the upcoming horror game include “full 360 interaction between ghosts and players via your smart devices, camera and microphone for realistic entity interactions”, infinite, “geographical-specific”, procedural entities, integrated machine learning agents and “computer vision for real time interaction with your environment”, and full smart device integration “allowing for real world hauntings”.

You can also play with up to three other players simultaneously with different vision modes, including standard, night vision or thermal vision modes.

“With gameplay so unsettling, players are kept on edge, allowing them to be immersed into a world which starts to blur the boundaries of what’s real and what isn’t,” the team explains. “Literally jump in and turn whatever your environment may be, into a fully immersive terrifying experience utilizing cutting edge Augmented Reality technology with full 360 audio. There’s no getting away from the terror.”

For more details or to get behind the crowdfunding efforts, head on over to the game’s Kickstarter page.

“At Niantic our mission is to inspire others to explore the world together, and the Spectropia team is finding spine-chilling new ways to haunt players across their homes and neighborhoods with augmented reality,” said Joe Gabriel, developer relations at Niantic Lightship.

“As part of the Niantic Lightship Managed Partner Program, Scrylight has us all thrilled to gather clues, solve puzzles, and hunt AR ghosts across real world locations using Niantic Lightship technologies.”