WhatsApp for iOS’ latest beta version brings AR filters and effects that revolutionize video calls. These features enable creative customization and better quality in low-light conditions.

The latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS brings exciting new features that should particularly delight video call users. After Meta recently Augmented Reality (AR) filters and effects already introduced in the Android beta has, this feature is now also being rolled out for the iOS platform, as NextG.tv reported.

What are the new features?

The AR filters and effects allow users to creatively change their appearance during a video call. For example, colors of the video stream can be adjusted to create a certain mood or the background can be virtually replaced. This feature opens up a variety of possibilities to make video calls more fun and engaging.

Improvements in low light conditions

Another useful innovation is the implementation of a special mode for calls in low light. This mode is intended to improve the image quality in insufficient lighting, which is particularly beneficial in poorly lit rooms or during calls at night. This ensures that the image of the caller is displayed clearer and sharper, even when the lighting conditions are not optimal. In addition, a real-time translation for messages on WhatsApp is to appear.

Availability and future prospects

At the moment, the new functions are only available to beta testers of WhatsApp for iOS. When these features will be integrated into the final version of the app is still unclear. It can be assumed that Meta will first evaluate the feedback from beta users and make any adjustments before the new features are released to all users. The company also recently announced that user names will be introduced on WhatsApp.

The integration of AR filters and other effects shows that WhatsApp is continuously working to improve its platform and offer users new, innovative functions. It remains exciting to see what other features await users in future updates.