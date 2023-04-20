













Aquiris becomes Epic Games Brazil and projects for the region are coming

It is in this way that the first Epic studio in Latin America was born. So the company behind Fortnite expands its presence in Latin American lands in a way never seen before.

Mauricio Longoni, CEO of AQUIRIS and who is now director of Epic Games Brazil, had a few words about this announcement.

first commented ‘Joining Epic Games builds on our successes in creating memorable games, including Wonderbox, Horizon Chase 2 and Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, which we will continue to operate’.

Longoni then highlighted what his work will be in the coming years and that is to support the work in Fortnite.

Fountain: HERE.

The director of Epic Games Brazil highlighted ‘We’re excited to leverage our experience using Unreal Engine in game development to contribute to the future of Fortnite’.

Mauricio Longoni also highlighted something very important and it is: ‘AQUIRIS has been at the forefront of game development in Brazil and Latin America, and becoming part of Epic Games will highlight developers from our region to the entire industry’.

Epic Games Brazil will contribute to Fortnite, but how big is the game in that country?

The work of Epic Games Brazil to support Fortnite It is about to start but from now on this Battle Royale has a great presence in Brazil.

To such a degree that it recently reached its highest ever weekly active player count at the launch of Chapter 4.

The presence of Brazilian creatives is also big in the game, like the content creator Flakes Power who is part of the Ídolos series of Fortnite.

Fountain: HERE.

The same can be said of the artist Emicida, who starred in his own melodic experience in the Onda Musical series.

Alain Tascan, Executive Vice President of Game Development at Epic Games highlighted the talent of the AQUIRIS team and how it appeals to a global audience.

tascan pointed ‘with the creation of Epic Games Brazil we hope to take advantage of the immense talent that the region has to offer and establish our presence in Latin America’.

In addition to Epic Games Brazil we have more video game information at EarthGamer.